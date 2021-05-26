Local artists respond to King Soopers tragedy with Eldorado Springs Art Center’s ‘Cracked’ exhibit

In singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen’s 1992 song “Anthem” he sings, “There is a crack, a crack in everything — That’s how the light gets in.”

While the heartfelt lyric is a sobering reminder of the fact that much beauty can be found in the broken, it also brings to mind the divine healing and strength that can follow after unthinkable loss.

Eldorado Springs Art Center’s latest group exhibit “Cracked” features a wide-range of work from local artists who felt the call to create in memory of the 10 lives lost in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22.

“We all are struggling to find a response to this horrific event,” said Giuseppe Palumbo, sculptor and executive director for Eldorado Springs Art Center. “I’ve been in that store literally thousands of times and what happened is incomprehensible. Eighty to 85% of our perception is from vision. Art can speak as a collective voice to how we feel and I wanted to gather a group of talented local artists that were all affected by this.”

Standout pieces in various mediums offer visitors a chance to gather, reflect and process their anger and grief. The Eldorado Springs Art Center is just as much a meditative interactive space as it is a place to take in new work. The inviting venue — set into the rocks, with mountain views — has always offered solace and encouraged exploration.

In 2000, Palumbo transformed the former Volvo repair shop into a world-class art destination with a number of on-site artist studios.

“The Eldorado Springs Art Center has two galleries and outdoor sculpture gardens that have created a refuge of sorts for so many over the years,” Palumbo said. “Art is typically found in museums and commercial galleries. People are craving real art experiences that are heartfelt and more egalitarian than some art-viewing options.”

Initially, Palumbo chose 11 artists to represent the 10 victims, with the additional one signifying that any one of us could have easily been the 11th victim.

While area art shows have contributed to the Colorado Healing Fund in the wake of the mass shooting, Palumbo is finding ways to give back to one of the survivors directly.

“We included more artists from the original 11 including Gabrielle McAuley, who was in King Soopers that day working in the deli,” Palumbo said. “She and coworkers hid in the walk-in freezer to save their lives. We are auctioning off her artwork as a fundraiser to send her to Front Range Community College to become a caregiver. Prints of the original will also be made.”

Visitors also have the opportunity to flex their creative muscles and contribute to the evolving show.

“We have an exterior poetry wall and a typewriter set up so that people can express their sentiments on silk,” Palumbo said.

In addition to organizing the heartfelt show, Palumbo also contributed with a number of new pieces.

“I have an oversized steel safety pin that is a symbol for those that feel threatened for any reason,” Palumbo said. “I’ve added some text to the piece explaining the intention. I also have a bronze sculpture of a gun turned into a fountain pen as a contemporary metaphor for ‘the pen is mightier than the sword.’”

From framed paintings to oversized sculptures, the array of work on display is a testament to the diversity and dedication of the participating artists. Many turned out high-caliber work, under strict time constraints, in time for the show’s reveal.

“I’ve grown quite fond of the Flatirons over the years, driving home every day, they take your breath away as you make it up the hill on Highway 36 heading into town,” said Boulder-based artist Lionnel Bumbakini, also known as Lio Bumba. “They’ve been the backdrop to my last decade of life and to me they embody more than just a geographical highlight of the area, but its underlying essence, you know? The Flatirons were here long before us and they’ll be there when we all go. It is the one true symbol I believe of Boulder, so I wanted to make sure that it entered my art at some point.”

Bumbakini’s piece, titled “Saving Today for Tomorrow” — much like his mural work— is rich with color and texture.

“The show ‘Cracked’ is all about commemorating the lost lives of the recent shooting at King Soopers and I could think of no better unifying symbol to represent our community,” Bumbakini said. “This juxtaposed with the shattered sky represents a disrupted reality. A break in time, to be repieced together one by one by each individual who views it. It’s a piece about collective optimism.”

Saturday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bumbakini is hosting Bazaar Art Mrkt, an artisan market he cofounded last year, at the Clayton Hotel in Denver.

“I’m currently living in Boulder County, though any given day I can be in Boulder, Denver or Aurora,” Bumbakini said. “I’m a Front Range kid, so I just bounce east to west between. The tragedy having happened in Boulder hit closer to home because I actually used to work at that King Soopers for a while in college — so it shocked me a bit. Making the work definitely allowed me space to digest the news and the reality it’s presented our community with.”

Bumbakini also made a collaborative piece with his partner Cyanne Stonesmith that’s filled with artificial blooms called “Love Blossoms.”

Additionally, Bumbakini and Palumbo worked together on a commanding sculpture of a fist clenched and raised, a vivid red heart painted within the palm.

“Being asked was such an honor,” said Boulder-based artist Arthur Infante, who made two new pieces for “Cracked,” a chandelier and altar. “Shopping at that King Soopers at least once a month did hit home, as well as my son living just a few blocks away. I set up my altar for Eric Talley right away as that was the only name released within 24 hours. Then having to add the others was heartbreaking.”

Infante’s latest altar, titled “A place to heal” is a well-crafted vessel whose exterior is reminiscent of an ancient church, complete with cathedral doors that give way to a shiny heart adorned with a banner that reads “Only Love.”

He utilized copper, steel, tin, concrete and glass for the captivating piece.

“The altar was drawn from my love for Old World architecture of all types, mostly Gothic,” Infante said. “The doors and quatrefoil colored glass window state that and Spanish styled interior as well.”

Altars — filled with candles, feathers, dried flowers and other offerings— have been a constant in Infante’s vast repertoire.

“Having made all kinds of altars, from large wall ones to using cigar boxes and sardine tins — the travel-size altar for when my kids were younger — I wanted to stay away from the religious connotations, so I took my favorite architectural elements instead, even though these styles have been associated historically with places of worship,” Infante said.

His eye-catching chandelier, titled “20 Arms, and 10 Empty Chairs” gives off a warm illumination to the already aesthetically pleasing gallery, whose open-air courtyard provides endless pockets to discover and marvel at.

“The chandelier grew out of working with antiques,” Infante said. “The process was exciting and I love making tools to assist creating this unique project. It took over 100 pieces of hand-shaped and hammered fabricated copper, soldered together to make this piece — just shy of 100 glass beads as well.”

Infante even molded wire cages — that can be found on champagne corks — into the shape of small chairs that dangle from the detailed light fixture.

“The subject matter has touched all of us and has brought us all home to a unique place of grief, love and celebration of life,” Infante said.

“My piece, which combines painting with collage is called ‘We all brought flowers,’ said artist Julie Maren. “The background is abstract and one side depicts serene colors and the other feels messy and chaotic. There is a fence-like pattern overlying both sides and a parade of animals carrying flowers. It is typical of my work to substitute animals for humans. The painting is still in progress and it was more important for me to create it in order to process what happened — more so than displaying the work.”

While some pieces offer messages of hope, other artists channeled their anger and disillusionment into their work.

“Making art is therapeutic for me because it gives me this outlet,” Maren said. “In this case, I feel frustrated and sad that the shooting at King Soopers is just another in the never-ending cycle of gun violence in the U.S. where everyone brings flowers, but nothing changes. I was motivated by a sign at the memorial that questioned whether anything would change before the flowers wilt.”

Maren’s piece is a subtle call to action, a plea for legislative change.

“In the case of this painting in particular, for me, it is a memorial to the event and captures my hopelessness that anything will change with the gun access and violence in our country,” Maren said. “I guess that I hope people will see their own sentiments reflected and maybe prompt action to speak out and up about holding the gun industry accountable. The act of making art is therapeutic and cathartic for me.”

May 21, the show opened to a record turnout and the night’s festivities included live music. The weekend also offered on-site yoga classes and poetry readings.

In keeping with the show’s title, Palumbo has also installed a permanent limestone wall that he will eventually carve and fill the empty space with gold paint. Later, the stunning tribute will be lit from within, creating a dazzling vigil.

“The title of the show, ‘Cracked’ represents light extinguishing darkness,” Palumbo said. “I hope it serves as an inspiring and healing place for the community.”

“Cracked” — running through June 20 — can be seen through scheduled appointments.

“Beauty, love and art present themselves in many forms, but they’re all connected,” Palumbo said. “The collective energy of the artists, volunteers and visitors bring hope to humanity. We had a turnout of hundreds and I don’t think anyone wasn’t deeply moved. There are so many pieces that give me goose bumps because we relate to them so closely.”