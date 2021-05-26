State approves Vegan Fusion Culinary Academy for culinary, pro chef training

Vegan Fusion Culinary Academy, which opened in Boulder in March, is now approved and regulated by the Colorado Department of Higher Education’s Private Occupational School Board.

The program is led by vegan chef and author Mark Reinfeld.

“The demand for plant-based food is growing exponentially — the number of vegans in the U.S. grew 600% between 2014 and 2018,” Reinfeld said in a statement. “We’re focused on training the next generation of plant-based chefs and innovators to meet that demand.”

