Boulder County residents report ongoing mailbox theft, vandalism

When Nancy Kimbrough recently went to check her mailbox, she noticed something was off. It was empty.

It was peculiar, she thought. But when she looked around at the standalone mailboxes adjacent to the communal mailbox where she retrieves her mail, she realized every box was agape and empty as well.

This wasn’t the first time mailboxes near Kimbrough’s home have had mail missing, she said. The vandalism and theft occurring to mailboxes near her home has been ongoing for about a year.

“It’s pretty unpredictable,” Kimbrough said. “I try to never leave (mail) in the box overnight, is essentially where I have ended up. I am not sure there is a good answer unless we can catch these guys. It seems like they are rotating neighborhoods. It seems like it got worse when the pandemic hit last year.”

Kimbrough, who lives at 99 Arroyo Chico in Boulder, reported the incident to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office May 17. Damage to the mailboxes in the area is estimated to be less than $1,000, according to a sheriff’s report.

Kimbrough said she believes the vandalism and theft occurred sometime between May 15 or May 17. By the time the mail carrier arrived May 17, they noticed the mailboxes had been pried open and refrained from delivering mail, Kimbrough said.

Eric Manuel, public information officer with U.S. Postal Inspection Service, said tampering with an official U.S. Postal Service mailbox is a federal offense, punishable by up to three years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Manuel said the U.S. Postal Inspection Service did not receive any reports of the May 17 incident.

Carrie Haverfield, public information and community outreach specialist with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, said mail and package theft has continually increased in recent years.

“That appears to be a common theme around the country — not just in Boulder County,” she said. “We highly encourage anyone who may have had mail stolen to watch their financial information closely to ensure that identity theft isn’t a secondary crime. Watch your financial statements for any unusual activity and consider putting a credit lock or fraud alert on your credit.”

Bret Gibson, who lives near Kimbrough, said this is about the fourth time in about a year the mailboxes near his home have been broken into.

“Somebody did make an unemployment claim in my name and my wife’s name,” he said. “Someone is out there trying to collect unemployment insurance. It’s a little disturbing that someone is able to go to a state agency and get your benefits.”

Gibson said he and his neighbors started locking their mailboxes when the incidents first started. Now, the locks have been pried off once again, and he will need to purchase a new lock, he said.

“The advice we get from both the post office and law enforcement is pick up your mail as quickly as you can and you can sign up for a mail delivery service that alerts you when you mail is delivered,” he said.

Roger Briggs said his mailbox and several others near his home at the bottom of Four Mile Canyon Road were broken into about six months ago.

“We have a string of about eight or 10 mailboxes and they were all pried open,” he said.

Briggs said he shelled out about $200 for a new steel mailbox and has not had any issues since.

“When the government started issuing stimulus and the state unemployment (checks), that seemed to be when it was really triggered,” he said. “The days of the old mailboxes are long gone.”