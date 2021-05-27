Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported May 27, 2021

The Boulder County COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday.
New cases: 11
Total cases: 23,713
Total hospitalizations: 817
New hospitalizations: 0
Daily hospitalizations: 17
Daily discharges: 0
Total deaths: 257
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 37.3
7-day percent positivity: 1.0%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing due to delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 10.4%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 60.2%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 70.6%
Number of new cases per municipality for the week of May 16, 2021
- Boulder: 16%
- Longmont: 55%
- Lafayette: 17%
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 12%
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 8,205.8
- Erie: 5,285.0
- Lafayette: 6,253.9
- Longmont: 8,291.1
- Louisville: 5,219.6
- Lyons: 3,957.0
- Nederland: 1,818.2
- Superior: 3,937.9
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,781.5
Case data by racial demographic
- White
- Cases: 62.7%
- Hospitalizations: 55.2%
- Deaths: 75.3%
- Latino
- Cases: 32.0%
- Hospitalizations: 37.1%
- Deaths: 17.4%
- Black
- Cases: 1.1%
- Hospitalizations: 1.5%
- Deaths: 1.3%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races
- Cases: 1.3%
- Hospitalizations: 0.9%
- Deaths: 1.3%
- American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic, Asian, non-Hispanic and Other Race, non-Hispanic
- Cases: 0.3%
- Hospitalizations: 0.5%
- Deaths: 0.4%
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 540,924
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,704
- Total deaths among cases: 6,545
- Total hospitalizations: 30,090
- Total tested: 3,044,179
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 0
- New diagnostic tests: 10
- New monitoring tests: 75
- Summer semester total cases since May 10: 8
- Current isolation space use: 0%
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 2 cases
- Total staff quarantined: 1
- Total students quarantined: 32
BVSD elementary schools
- Fireside: 1 case; 12 students quarantined
- Pioneer: 1 case; 20 students and one staff member quarantined
*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 21
- Total staff active cases: 3
SVVSD elementary schools
- Blue Mountain: 1 student case
- Burlington: 1 student case
- Fall River: 1 student case
- Grand View: 3 student cases
- Hygiene: 1 student case
- Mountain View: 1 student case
- Niwot: 1 student case
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 student case
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 1 student case
- Lyons Middle/Senior High School: 1 student case
- Westview: 1 student case
SVVSD high schools
- Sanborn: 1 student case
- Mead: 1 student case; 1 staff case
- Silver Creek: 1 student case
- Skyline: 3 student cases and 1 staff case
SVVSD other schools
- Central Administration: 1 staff case
- LaunchED Virtual Academy: 2 student cases
*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.