McStain, Wonderland to lead home building efforts at SLC’s Erie development

Wonderland Homes Inc. and McStain Constructors LLC will be the home building team for Southern Land Co.’s Westerly master-planned community in Erie.

The builders are expected to construct about 1,200 homes on the site with models breaking ground this year.

“Collectively, this team of builders has an outstanding track record of high quality, creativity, and successful development,” Heidi Majerik, SLC vice president and general manager of Westerly, said in a statement. “It is important to Southern Land Co. to partner with builders that complement one another as we strive to deliver an unparalleled living experience to a wide variety of residents.”

