Bobo’s begins limited-run bar line to support LGBTQ causes

On the heels of the start of a new oat bar honoring frontline heroes, Boulder-based Simply Delicious Inc., which does business as Bobo’s, has created a limited-edition Pride Bar to support LGBTQ causes.

All of the profits from the Pride Bars, which are on sale for the rest of the year and feature unique packaging from local artists, will go toward nonprofit organizations PFLAG and The Center on Colfax in Denver.

“Loving others like family has always been at the heart of everything we do, and our entire team is more excited than ever to be collaborating with so many wonderful partners for our third annual Pride bar,” Bobo’s CEO TJ McIntyre said in a statement. “These talented artists deserve the spotlight, and we can’t wait for our consumers to fall in love with the beautiful designs they’ve created for our Pride packaging this year. We’re also constantly blown away by everything The Center on Colfax and PFLAG have accomplished for the LGBTQ+ community every year so we couldn’t think of better partners to give back to.”

