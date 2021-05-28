Boulder limits some city pools hours, amenities

Boulder residents looking to cool down this summer may run into limited hours and closures at city recreation facilities.

Boulder Parks and Recreation is limiting hours and closing some of its pools for the foreseeable future because of a shortage of seasonal employees, city leaders said Friday.

The Scott Carpenter Pool, 1505 30th St., will have limited hours for certain leisure features.

Spruce Pool, 2102 Spruce St., will not open until June 7 and then will be open Monday to Friday, with lap lanes available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and leisure features available from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The pool at North Boulder Recreation Center, 3170 Broadway, will be closed on weekends, and the pool at South Boulder Recreation Center, 1360 Gillaspie Drive, will be closed. The changes are in effect for the foreseeable future, according to a city news release.

The swim beach at Boulder Reservoir, 5565 51st St., and indoor pools at East Boulder Community Center, 5660 Sioux Drive, are open.

“The decision on which amenities to operate and which to close was based on the amount of use by community members and the demographics served,” said Parks and Recreation Director Ali Rhodes in a statement. “The labor shortage affecting so many industries across the country and businesses here in Boulder is also influencing our service levels. In addition to operating adjustments due to the financial impacts of the pandemic, we have had to further prioritize and adjust operations.”

The department typically sees a shortage of seasonal employees every year, said spokesperson Jonathan Thornton, though it is more severe this year. Parks and Recreation has filled about 50%-60% of seasonal positions so far.

Hourly pay for seasonal positions such as lifeguarding, volleyball officials, camp counselors and parks operation employees ranges from $12.50 to $20, Thornton said, and while the department would like to offer higher pay or other incentives, it has a constrained budget because of impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city is looking into referral programs and a new advertising campaign to recruit workers, Thornton said.

“There’s lots of competition between us and places like McDonald’s, Target and people who hire those kinds of entry-level positions,” he said.

For updates on recreation facility hours, visit bouldercolorado.gov/parks-rec/pools.