TeamSnap gains customer base from Canadian competitor

All of the users from Canadian recreational sports organizer app SportSavvy will be moved to Boulder’s TeamSnap Inc. within the next several months after the company acquired the customer base.

In a statement, TeamSnap said it will integrate the Ontario-based SportSavvy’s users into its platform. The companies declined to specify exactly how many users would be ported over.

The deal is unusual because TeamSnap is not formally acquiring SportSavvy but only taking its customer base. A spokesperson for TeamSnap said the two companies believe the customers would be better-served under the new platform but declined to speculate on the future of SportSavvy’s business.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TeamSnap builds apps to centralize schedules, payments and communications in one place for those participating in or organizing recreational team sports; it gained momentum during the pandemic by implementing a COVID-19 checklist to reduce potentially ill players from spreading the virus during competition.

Private-equity firm Waud Capital Partners LLC took a majority stake in the company in April for an undisclosed sum and brought on Frintzilas as CEO. At that time, TeamSnap said it would seek to make multiple acquisitions over the course of several years.

