Veteran-owned business owners have a special Memorial Day message: Just say, ‘Thank you’

Veteran-owned business owners in Boulder County shared their difficulty in transitioning to civilian life and have a special Memorial Day message to residents — show gratitude for all veterans, not just those who gave their lives in service for their country.

Military service is a sense of duty

Navy veteran Peggy Foster, who owns Boulder-based Ravens Vue, a professional unmanned aerial vehicle services organization said, “the transition from military life to civilian life wasn’t as dramatic for me as it was for some because I served in the reserves following my active duty deployments.”

Foster, a 20-year Navy veteran, served five years as a hydraulics and pneumatics specialist on the F/A-18 Hornet combat jet, and 15 years in the naval law enforcement branches, which included antiterrorism and the investigations unit.

“For me, serving was an honor, and it formed me into who I am today,” Foster said. “My last active service time really was the 9/11 debacle, which moving from active to reservist was more of a horrible transition than moving into civilian life.”

Foster said it didn’t take her long to determine she wanted to be an independent business owner and that she wanted to work in the UAV field.

It was during her time as a Navy reservist that she began working toward being a UAV business owner, “I’m a half-empty-glass kind of girl, and I looked at it this way — it was less than ideal because I was a business owner but I felt the call of duty, so it got chaotic balancing business owner and serving the country,” Foster explained.

Ultimately, Foster said she wouldn’t trade her balancing act or path because both choices have “enriched my life and made me a better person, and it certainly kept me from falling into the pits that a lot of other veterans tend to fall into.”

She went on to explain some of those pits included coping with post-traumatic stress disorder, drug and alcohol usage, homelessness, a sense of loss and lack of direction as well as depression and various physical ailments.

To Foster, “it wasn’t just a job, it’s a real sense of duty, and it takes an incredible person to step up to that plate because we all go in knowing that we might not come home — that is a sacrifice we are all willing to take on so that people can live a life uninhibited by the trials of conflicts and war.”

“A good solider, a good serviceman or woman knows their duty to country is greater than themselves, and they know the associated risks,” Foster said. “A ‘thank you’ isn’t enough, but it paves a way in understanding the traumas we endured so that every civilian’s freedoms are preserved.”

As for what advice she would give graduating seniors thinking about joining the military, Foster said, “join because you want to serve something greater than yourself and want to make a difference somewhere.” She also said don’t join for the GI Bill benefits alone, but do use all the services and benefits available.

Transitioning from hostage negotiation to grocery store navigation

Navy veteran Joshua Beaumont, who owns Lafayette-based Long’s Shadow Holster, a military and law enforcement-certified gun holster and accessories store, said, “transitioning from military to civilian life was really tough for me because I had a lot of unrealistic expectations.”

However, some of those unrealistic expectations turned into learning opportunities for Beaumont. “What you realize is that it’s actually more of a starting-over process — because a lot of employers start you out at the very bottom again, and for those of us who worked hard and worked up in the military it’s a punch in the gut,” Beaumont explained.

“Probably the biggest issue is that some jobs and skills in the military didn’t translate directly into civilian work,” he added. “My biggest issue was I had all this work in electronics, but none of it was civilian electronics, and all I knew when I left the service was I wanted to work in electronics so I had these ideals that I would start somewhere near the top — not the bottom.”

It wasn’t just career fulfillment that was difficult for Beaumont, it was everything that came with an “ordinary, civilian life — the camaraderie you have with your fellow unit members, the sense of duty, which also includes personal fulfillment and yeah, the bland boring things that come after an exciting and fast-paced military lifestyle.”

“I went from things like hostage negotiations, with extremely high anxiety-provoked situations, to wondering if I wanted to go to the grocery store or not and being able to choose what grocery store that was,” Beaumont said. “It was difficult transitioning from being on this super-high-alert phase for long periods of time to this platonic and quiet almost nothingness.”

Beaumont said getting married and having kids helped give him meaning to continue to transition fully into civilian life — “that helped my brain back into civilian life.”

After five years as a naval electronics communications technician working on classified and top-secret electronics and transitioning to working at various civilian electronic companies, Beaumont discovered his passion when he and his twin brother, an Army veteran, were seeking out a more reliable, durable and better-manufactured concealed gun holster.

“It was complete trial and error at that time; we tested our designs over and over to see how long it took for it to fail or fall apart and then one day, we found the precise design that was nearly indestructible,” Beaumont explained. He said within three weeks over a Christmas break they had created the first prototype holster he would later mass produce.

Today, Long’s Shadow Holster is one of the largest retailers for holsters to law enforcement agencies nationwide, including the military. Beaumont said, “it wasn’t an entirely easy road, but it has been one that I’ve found fulfillment and enjoyed — but mostly I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished here.”

In an effort to help other veterans exiting military life and transitioning into civilian life, Beaumont said, “we absolutely make every attempt to employ veterans — and yes, definitely newly transitioning veterans, because this journey can be rough, and sometimes all a new veteran needs is someone who has been through it to help guide them.”

“My advice to those thinking about joining any branch of the military is to ask lots of questions, and not the recruiter — ask as many veterans, reservists and active military men and woman that you can before you decide to enter a life of service to the country,” Beaumont said.

Use what you learned in the military to repurpose a new direction

Air Force veteran William West, who owns Longmont-based Westech eSolutions, a data extraction and automation company said, “it was a shock to say the least, and most certainly very rough transition into civilian life, but with so many of us returning from Vietnam, the country sort of rallied behind us and helped.”

“You learn these little nuances about your field in the military, and when you leave you are sometimes left standing with ‘well, how do I use these skills now?’ and wonder if you can use them,” West said. For him, that meant learning how electronics could be used to extract data that might be missing, lost or stolen.

“I took what I learned from the Air Force and revamped it to work to my benefit, and that’s something a lot of veterans have to learn to do,” West explained. The Vietnam veteran said he took his electronics background and repurposed it into computer science to serve civilians instead of the military.

West said the hardest part of his transitioning from military service to civilian life was learning how to live completely on his own, because he joined the Air Force two days after his high school graduation at 17 years old.

“You get so used to being told where to live, and if you’re in military housing, most of that is paid for — so for me it was learning to set up an electric account or water services, and that sometimes was just difficult to navigate after a life of service,” West explained.

West said, “the sooner you figure out what it is you want to do after military life, the better because then you can use what you are doing in the military to prepare yourself for those endeavors, so that you can hit the ground running in civilian life.”

He also said it’s not a bad idea to save money to get housing, because “living at home with your parents when you leave isn’t always an option.”

“Memorial Day is a day to honor our fallen brothers and sisters, but it should also be a day we remember those who may have fallen within themselves and are still lost because so many of my Vietnam counterparts didn’t make it back as whole people,” West explained.

Special Memorial Day message from veterans

“Hug them, say ‘thank you,’ or simply shake their hand because all veterans — not just those who laid their life down and perished, but all veterans are deserving of our sincerest respect and gratitude,” Foster said.

“It’s difficult to watch a good serviceman or woman became a shell of who they used to be,” Foster said, “whether that be due to their service or their difficulty in transitioning to civilian life, we should still show our sincerest thanks to any veteran because we don’t know the silent hell they endure daily.”

“A ‘thank you’ can never be enough, honestly,” Beaumont said, “but it is a start, and that can be as simple as shaking their hand with sincerity and telling any veteran you appreciate any sacrifice they made.” He said Memorial Day is about honoring and remembering those who had given a life in service of the country, but that a life isn’t always a physical life.

“So many don’t make it home mentally or emotionally, even if they make it home physically, they are still ‘gone’ in some fashion, and we should always be eternally grateful for them, too,” Beaumont explained.

“People just really do not understand what a military member goes through and how incredibly difficult it is for many to leave the military and be successful in civilian life, and I really believe it takes an entire community to help every veteran,” West said.

West explained that due to the associated problems any veteran is susceptible to encountering upon leaving the military that “a smile, a handshake or maybe even a nod and ‘thank you’ can go long way in honoring a veteran — simply acknowledge they have probably seen the worst of the worst and are trying to make it back to a sense or normalcy.” He said don’t just do it on Veterans Day or Memorial Day, but honor these difficulties all year long.

Statistics on U.S. veterans

According to an annual report from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs in November 2020:

11 to 20 out of 100 veterans transitioning from military duty to civilian life experience bouts of PTSD from three years to a lifetime depending on the individual’s duties while in the military;

One in 15 veterans cope with substance abuse, based on self-reporting to various veteran departments;17.6 veterans commit suicide a day;

Just over 9% of veterans experience long-term homelessness.

Colorado veteran population demographic breakdown provided by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs as of September 2020:

Colorado veteran population: 371,081, 8.4% of Colorado’s total population;

98,231 have served as a result of the events of 9/11;

1,068 report experiencing long-term homelessness;

4.8% report being unemployed;

6.2% report living below the poverty level;

26.3% have been reported as medically disabled;

Racial identity: 89.2% identify as white, 4.8% identify as black; 0.8% identify as Native Indian or Alaska Native, 0.9% identify as Asian, 9.7% identify as Latino, 2.1% identify as another race, and 2.1% identify as two or more races;

Period of service: 23.7% served in Gulf War I, 19.5% served in Gulf War II, 36.8% served in Vietnam, 8.2% served in Korean War, 4.5% served in World War II;

Age: 10.6% are aged 18-34, 26.3% are aged 35-54, 20.4% are aged 55-64, 23.7% are aged 65-74, and 19% are aged 75 and over.

Veteran employment according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs in April 2021:

17% of Vietnam veterans experience joblessness disproportionately compared to other conflict and service eras;

Women are disproportionately affected at a higher rate and report 14% of women veterans experience longer terms of joblessness and more difficulty in obtaining meaningful work compared to men at 11.4%;

Almost 9 million veterans were unemployed as of April 2021;

Nearly 12% of veterans working in private sectors are in manufacturing.

History of Memorial Day

Although Memorial Day did not become a national holiday until 1971, Americans have been observing the day since shortly after the Civil War ended in 1866. It was originally known as Decoration Day.

Decoration Day was originally a day to honor the lives lost during the Civil War as a reminder about avoiding another internal war. Today, Memorial Day recognizes all military lives lost during service to the nation, but especially those from the Civil War through both world wars, the Vietnam War and the Korean War as well as the Iraqi and Afghanistan wars.

The first Decoration Day, May 30, 1868, was celebrated at Arlington National Cemetery in front of more than 5,000 attendees with a speech given by then-Gen. James Garfield, who later became president in 1881. Participants placed wreaths on graves of fallen soliders, followed by a 3 p.m. moment of remembrance. In his speech, Garfield mentioned a small tribute to all military personnel, living and deceased.

Decoration Day was originally celebrated on May 30 until 1971, after Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1968 and established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May as a federally recognized holiday.