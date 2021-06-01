Boulder honors National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Boulder City Council on Tuesday recognized National Gun Violence Awareness Day, held annually on the first Friday in June.

The day, which this year will be Friday, was organized, in part, to honor the 2013 death of Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old shot and killed in Chicago.

Councilmember Rachel Friend said it’s the second time she’s read the resolution, but this year’s reading was a bit more challenging, in light of the March 22 King Soopers shooting in which 10 people died when a gunman opened fire at the south Boulder King Soopers.

“The tragic event, those who were lost and the pain of their deaths will live on in the hearts and minds of our community,” Friend said. “Boulder is committed more than ever to being part of the change that prevents the unspeakable pain and suffering that follows these events, to do all we can to keep firearms out of the wrong hands and to encourage responsible gun ownership to keep our community safe.”

Christina Gardner, a south Boulder resident and a member of a local Moms Demand Action chapter, spoke briefly and thanked the Council for its action.

“The statistics … surrounding gun violence in our country are staggering and unacceptable,” she said.