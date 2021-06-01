Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 1, 2021

Boulder Valley School District and the St. Vrain Valley School District have suspended their COVID-19 dashboards during summer break.
New cases: 45
Total cases: 23,789
Total hospitalizations: 818
New hospitalizations: 1
Daily hospitalizations: 13
Daily discharges: 2
Total deaths: 257
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 41.6
7-day percent positivity: 1.2%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing due to delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 10%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 62.5%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 72.5%
Percent of new cases per 100,000 population per municipality for the week of May 23
- Boulder: 16%
- Longmont: 27%
- Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 14%
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 13%
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 8,235.9
- Erie: 5,301.9
- Lafayette: 6,280.0
- Longmont: 8,379.1
- Louisville: 5,262.9
- Lyons: 3,957.0
- Nederland: 1,818.2
- Superior: 3,983.8
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,838.7
Case data by racial demographic
- White
- Cases: 62.8%
- Hospitalizations: 55.3%
- Deaths: 75.3%
- Latino
- Cases: 31.9%
- Hospitalizations: 37.1%
- Deaths: 17.4%
- Black
- Cases: 1.1%
- Hospitalizations: 1.5%
- Deaths: 1.3%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races
- Cases: 1.3%
- Hospitalizations: 0.9%
- Deaths: 1.3%
- American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic, Asian, non-Hispanic and Other Race, non-Hispanic
- Cases: 0.3%
- Hospitalizations: 0.5%
- Deaths: 0.4%
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 543,581
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,741
- Total deaths among cases: 6,579
- Total hospitalizations: 30,204
- Total tested: 3,061,371
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,027,195
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,856,193