Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 1, 2021

Boulder Valley School District and the St. Vrain Valley School District have suspended their COVID-19 dashboards during summer break.

New cases: 45

Total cases: 23,789

Total hospitalizations: 818

New hospitalizations: 1

Daily hospitalizations: 13

Daily discharges: 2

Total deaths: 257

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 41.6

7-day percent positivity: 1.2%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing due to delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Vaccination data

  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 10%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 62.5%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 72.5%

Percent of new cases per 100,000 population per municipality for the week of May 23

  • Boulder: 16%
  • Longmont: 27%
  • Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 14%
  • Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 13%

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

  • Boulder: 8,235.9
  • Erie: 5,301.9
  • Lafayette: 6,280.0
  • Longmont: 8,379.1
  • Louisville: 5,262.9
  • Lyons: 3,957.0
  • Nederland: 1,818.2
  • Superior: 3,983.8
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,838.7

Case data by racial demographic

  • White
    • Cases: 62.8%
    • Hospitalizations: 55.3%
    • Deaths: 75.3%
  • Latino
    • Cases: 31.9%
    • Hospitalizations: 37.1%
    • Deaths: 17.4%
  • Black
    • Cases: 1.1%
    • Hospitalizations: 1.5%
    • Deaths: 1.3%
  • All other non-Latino and non-Black races
    • Cases: 1.3%
    • Hospitalizations: 0.9%
    • Deaths: 1.3%
  • American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic, Asian, non-Hispanic and Other Race, non-Hispanic
    • Cases: 0.3%
    • Hospitalizations: 0.5%
    • Deaths: 0.4%

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 543,581
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,741
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,579
  • Total hospitalizations: 30,204
  • Total tested: 3,061,371
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,027,195
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,856,193

