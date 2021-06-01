Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 1, 2021

Boulder Valley School District and the St. Vrain Valley School District have suspended their COVID-19 dashboards during summer break.

New cases: 45

Total cases: 23,789

Total hospitalizations: 818

New hospitalizations: 1

Daily hospitalizations: 13

Daily discharges: 2

Total deaths: 257

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 41.6

7-day percent positivity: 1.2%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing due to delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 10%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 62.5%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 72.5%

Percent of new cases per 100,000 population per municipality for the week of May 23

Boulder: 16%

Longmont: 27%

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 14%

Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 13%

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 8,235.9

Erie: 5,301.9

Lafayette: 6,280.0

Longmont: 8,379.1

Louisville: 5,262.9

Lyons: 3,957.0

Nederland: 1,818.2

Superior: 3,983.8

Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,838.7

Case data by racial demographic

White Cases: 62.8% Hospitalizations: 55.3% Deaths: 75.3%

Latino Cases: 31.9% Hospitalizations: 37.1% Deaths: 17.4%

Black Cases: 1.1% Hospitalizations: 1.5% Deaths: 1.3%

All other non-Latino and non-Black races Cases: 1.3% Hospitalizations: 0.9% Deaths: 1.3%

American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic, Asian, non-Hispanic and Other Race, non-Hispanic Cases: 0.3% Hospitalizations: 0.5% Deaths: 0.4%



