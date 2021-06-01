Grillo Center: How to treat dry mouth

By Gerra Lewis

Q. I am 65 and my mouth is often dry.

Is this a normal part of aging? What can I do about it?

A. Dry mouth, or xerostomia, is a condition in which the salivary glands don’t produce enough saliva to keep your mouth wet.

Saliva is a complex mixture of fluids that is important for maintaining oral health. Saliva makes it easier to chew and swallow food and enhances taste. Saliva helps prevent tooth decay and protects the mouth, teeth and throat from infection. In addition, enzymes in saliva aid in digestion.

Symptoms of xerostomia include a sticky, dry or burning feeling in your mouth, dry or sore throat, hoarseness, rough tongue, mouth sores, infection in the mouth, cracked lips, bad breath, and difficulty chewing, speaking and swallowing.

There are a number of potential causes of dry mouth, many of which are more common in older people. However, dry mouth is not considered a normal part of aging. Common causes include:

Medications — dry mouth is a side effect of hundreds of medications, including many that are sold over the counter.

Dehydration — anyone can become dehydrated if fluid loss is greater than fluid intake.

Radiation therapy — radiation treatment to the head or neck can damage salivary glands.

Chemotherapy — these medications can change the makeup of saliva, causing it to feel thicker.

Nerve damage — an injury to the head or neck area can damage salivary gland nerves.

Health conditions — certain health conditions such as diabetes, oral yeast infection, Alzheimer’s disease, autoimmune diseases, snoring and mouth breathing may cause dry mouth.

Treatment for dry mouth depends on the cause. For example, if a drug side effect is suspected, your doctor may decrease the dose or switch you to a different medication. To relieve discomfort, an OTC or prescription mouth rinse or saliva substitute may be recommended.

There are self-care options that can deliver relief for dry mouth symptoms. Sipping water or sugarless caffeine-free drinks throughout the day and during meals can mitigate dryness. Sleeping with a humidifier might provide comfort. Chewing sugarless gum or hard candy may stimulate saliva production. Avoiding tobacco products and alcohol, which have a drying effect, can help.

Dry mouth can happen to anyone occasionally, but if it becomes a common occurrence, consider consulting your dentist or physician.

Gerra Lewis volunteers with the Grillo Center, which offers free, confidential research to assist in health understanding and decisions. To use this service, contact grillocenter.org, 720-854-7293 or 4715 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder. No research or assistance should be interpreted as medical advice. We encourage informed consultation with a health practitioner.

