Boulder corrects code to allow marijuana shops to sell hemp, CBD products

Boulder cannabis dispensaries can now not only sell marijuana products but also products made from hemp and CBD.

The Boulder City Council unanimously passed a measure Tuesday night to update language of the code that had blocked pot shops from selling products made from marijuana’s non-psychoactive sister plant.

The prior prohibition was an “inadvertent mistake” that resulted after a recent state law broadened dispensaries’ ability to sell consumable products beyond just marijuana, Boulder senior counsel Kathy Haddock told the board.

“The unintended consequence is that every retail store in the city can sell hemp and CBD products except marijuana businesses,” she said.

The measure faced no opposition during hearings at the Cannabis Licensing and Advisory Board, nor did any member of the public or City Council express concern Tuesday.

“This ordinance would put retail marijuana businesses on a level playing field with other retailers for selling hemp products,” according to a city memo.

