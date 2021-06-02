Volunteers help city, Museum of Boulder in King Soopers shooting memorial cleanup

A beaded bracelet, a remnant of a battery-powered candle, a bundle of sage — whenever someone found a treasure at a makeshift memorial outside the south Boulder King Soopers, other volunteers gathered around to take a peek.

For the people who offered to assist the city and the Museum of Boulder in cleaning up the fence where the temporary memorial to the 10 people killed in a March 22 mass shooting at the store sprang up, spending time there in its final days was a way to contribute to Boulder’s collective healing.

The tribute, though temporary, became a home for thousands of items placed there by community members and visitors in the days, weeks and months after the shooting.

As Sally Sennett packed dried flowers and carried them in boxes across the street to the George Reynolds Branch Library, the Boulder resident felt she was contributing not just to her community’s healing but also to her own. She lives nearby and remembers how frightening it was to hear all of the emergency vehicles whizzing by that day.

“I’m just so thankful to be here,” she said, referencing the memorial.

Once all the items are removed from the fence, King Soopers plans to reset it and cover a black fabric sign emblazoned with #BoulderStrong with a mesh covering to protect it. That part of the fence faces Table Mesa Drive.

There were about a dozen or so volunteers working late Wednesday morning, and they decided to help out for a variety of reasons.

“I wanted to spend more time here and get to know what the community was feeling and somehow contribute in a small way,” Boulder resident Tiffany Plate said.

Although Melissa Pickering, a south Boulder resident, attended the volunteer event to assist with the cleanup, she ultimately gathered some of the old, dried flowers that were set to be composted. Pickering is an artist and plans to use the flowers for printmaking.

In her mind, creating art is a way to work through everything she’s been feeling since the shooting.

“I just kind of need to process on my own,” she said.

The volunteers made quick work. The cleanup was scheduled to continue through the week, but the area was mostly cleared by Wednesday morning.

It’s all part of the city and the Museum of Boulder’s effort to save and preserve the artifacts and stories behind each sign, card and piece of art. The Museum of Boulder has been guided by museum staff in other cities where mass shootings have occurred.

“Step one was just (to) save as much as we can,” Museum Curator Chelsea Pennington Hahn said on Thursday. “If it’s at all salvageable, we kept it.”

Next, the museum will sort and clean all of the items collected. The families of the 10 people who died in the shooting will have a chance to look through and take items that might be special. The rest will be stored in the museum’s collection as plans for a potential future exhibit continue to evolve.

Likewise, Boulder officials have said plans for a more permanent memorial are expected to take several years as the city looks to collect feedback from those directly impacted by the mass shooting and the community at large.

Eric Talley, 51; Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.