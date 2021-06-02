Global Dance Festival, Denver’s first huge music fest of 2021, comes to Empower Field in July

Colorado’s Global Dance Festival will return mid-summer to Empower Field at Mile High, promoters announced on Monday, the same day that city leaders removed COVID-19 restrictions at Denver’s largest outdoor venues.

The festival will take place July 23 and 24 at Empower Field, according to a poster shared on the event’s Twitter profile. Tickets are on sale starting at noon on Monday, June 7, on globaldancefestival.com, although prices have not yet been announced.

This year’s lineup includes dozens of marquee names spanning dance-music genres, such Tiësto, Excision, Claude VanStroke, Green Velvet, Kaskade, Gabriel & Dresden and Tchami. The event also will feature bass-driven artists such as Sullivan King, Dion Timmer, Mersiv and Midnight Tyrannosaurus, according to EDM Identity.

Back-to-back sets, popular at EDM and jam-band shows, will include Doctor P and Denver’s Illenium (also headlining Red Rocks this year), with Said the Sky and Dabin.

GLOBAL DANCE FAMILY! We missed dancing with you! We're so excited to announce the return of Global Dance Festival taking over @EmpowerField this July 23rd and 24th! Tickets go on sale on Monday, June 7th at 12PM MDT at https://t.co/gOeisAEnfC ✨ pic.twitter.com/6sFcKbtInY — GlobalDanceFestival (@GlobalDanceFest) June 1, 2021

The event — canceled in 2020 — for years took place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which boasts a roughly 9,500-person capacity. Empower Field, the home of the Denver Broncos, seats about 76,000 people.

However, past festivals there have been held on the field, where tent-covered stages, silent discos and neon-decked attendees could spread out. Recent, big-name concerts at Empower Field that took advantage of the field include Taylor Swift and The Rolling Stones.

As noted, the news landed on the same day that the city of Denver did away with health-department approvals for large outdoor events at venues such as Empower Field, Coors Field and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The venues now have “no capacity limits, distancing requirements or other restrictions,” according to city officials.

