Lyons residents hope to see work done to reduce crashes at U.S. 36 curve

The sounds of tires screeching or cars colliding on the road outside Sara Hart’s house once startled her. But after years of frequently hearing the noises, they have become almost commonplace.

“It is almost something that we don’t even flinch or hesitate about anymore because it’s just so common,” she said. “I know there have been some fatalities. It’s just really dramatic. We saw a motorcycle cartwheel. My husband was coming home and was right behind it.”

Hart moved to her farm along Apple Valley Road with her husband, James, and three kids soon after the 2013 flood.

Her home sits near the north end of Apple Valley, closest to the curve on U.S. 36 outside Lyons, where a gasoline tanker recently rolled, and backs up to North St. Vrain Creek.

“I have called (the Colorado Department of Transportation) more times than I can count,” she said. “My husband has called. My mom has called.”

The most recent of the major crashes on the stretch of road occurred April 27 when the tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline crashed on the curve, spilling roughly 1,000 to 1,600 gallons of gasoline, the Environmental Protection Agency reported. Some of the fuel leaked into the North St. Vrain Creek, killing fish.

The semi tanker rolled while the driver was rounding a curve just northwest of Lyons and close to the north intersection of Apple Valley Road. The driver was estimated to be traveling 45 mph around the curve.

Another look

As a result of the tanker rollover, CDOT decided to take another look at the curve and is currently working on a speed study of the area, which should be completed this month, Jared Fiel, communications manager with CDOT, wrote in an email May 20.

After the 2013 flood, CDOT shifted the curve on U.S. 36 to move it farther away from the North St. Vrain Creek, Fiel said. The road was closed in September 2013 and reopened in November of the same year.

“We initially shifted the road as part of the emergency repairs for emergency access because the road washed out immediately west of Stone Canyon (Inn),” he said. “The curve meets design criteria for the posted speed limit and curve ahead signs are in place in both directions.”

Fiel said the 35 mph signs on both the east and west sides of the curve are “advisory signs,” which are set when either engineering or an analysis shows that a lower speed is recommended. He believes both signs were added after the 2013 flood.

Fiel said no one has petitioned for additional signage in the area and that if residents want to see more signage added, local government officials could petition CDOT’s traffic unit, who would come out and conduct an analysis of the curve.

“The county would need to bring that to CDOT’s attention, and we would look at doing that,” he said. “Part of the problem is that a lot of people want signs up, but the problem is especially on a mountain corridor, those signs basically become more things you could hit. We really try to limit that to make sure those are things that are needed.”

The Times-Call requested all complaint reports CDOT has received in the past five years between mile markers 17.9 and 18.3 — near the location of the tanker rollover. In that time, two complaints have been filed by CDOT’s customer service staff. There were other complaints and concerns reported along U.S. 36, but they were outside of the 17.9 to 18.3 mile marker range, wrote Andrew Hogle, public information officer with CDOT, in an email.

Resident concerns

In 2016, CDOT received a call from a citizen in the Lyons area. According to the complaint, there was no curve sign prior to the location of the bend at the time.

“He is calling because he is a concerned neighbor who believes a warning sign should be placed there,” the complaint states.

A citizen emailed CDOT in May hoping to see larger signs put up near the location of the curve to give people notice of the upcoming bend in the road.

“The recent gas tanker spill has been a tragedy for the river,” the complaint said. “The smell of fumes was terrible for days after. The accidents are only going to continue unless action is taken.”

As part of the public information request, CDOT provided an email thread from May 13 between CDOT Environmental Protection Specialist III Janet Gerak who expressed her concerns with the curve to a project manager, design and operations engineer and a traffic engineer with CDOT.

“It would be so wonderful to correct the issue for many reasons, but you civil servants all know that,” Gerak wrote in the email.

Crash count

Colorado State Patrol documented 511 crash reports from Jan. 1, 2012, through May 1, 2021, on U.S. 36 between Lyons and Estes Park. Of those crashes, 36 occurred between mile markers 17.9 and 18.3 and a handful of the 36 crashes reported by CSP describe crashes occurring at the curve when drivers “failed to negotiate the curve” or were “going too fast to safely make the curve.”

CSP crash records for this area first began in 2012, officials said.

“We’ve thought about making a whole art project with roadside crosses (that say) ‘Your name here,’” Hart said. “Whether it’s a flasher or rumble strips — just something to really let people know because people don’t anticipate the curve or they don’t know how to mountain drive.”

Of the 36 crashes between mile markers 17.9 and 18.3, nine resulted in injuries and two were fatal. In 2015, a fatality occurred when a driver headed west went straight at the beginning of the curve and ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle went down a steep slope and collided with a tree stump and spun counter clockwise colliding with tree branches. The following year, a driver headed west on U.S. 36, braked and skidded 73 feet into a dirt shoulder of the road. The vehicle rolled over and the driver was ejected.

Final straw

Steve Simms, chair of the Lyons Ecology Advisory Board, said his backyard backs up to the North St. Vrain Creek. He helped collect dying fish the day the tanker rolled over and gas seeped into the water.

“The smell and blood was so foul,” he said. “The extent of the damage was so significant. It just makes you want to throw up when you see that much mortality.”

Simms said the river and the wildlife that call the area home are vital to Lyons’ economy. After the recent crash, he hopes something can be done to mitigate future incidents.

“The magnitude of work that went into this whole highway and the canyon was millions of dollars,” he said. “We were really instrumental in trying to get natural restoration with CDOT. They put a lot of money into the roadway and highway through town and why they neglected that curve is super unfortunate. I don’t think they can change the tightness of it, and I would hate to see more natural land get destroyed. I think they can put in buffers to mitigate future spills.”

The tanker rollover should be the final straw, Hart said. Something needs to be done.

“This is all doable,” she said. “We have all of these solutions available to us. They just need to be done and there are plenty of people to do it. It can change just with CDOT making a move to do it.”