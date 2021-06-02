SVVSD panel discussion to center on experiences of families of color

St. Vrain Valley families are invited to a virtual town hall and panel discussion next week centered on the experiences of the district’s students of color and their families.

The discussion — organized by the NAACP Boulder County Chapter, Showing Up for Racial Justice Families of Boulder County and YWCA Boulder County — is in response to a racist incident at Mead High School. Three Mead students posed for a photo last month at the school that reenacted George Floyd’s murder.

The “Solidarity to Safety: Race and Belonging in SVVSD” town hall is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 10. To create a safe space, the first hour is reserved for families only. For the last 30 minutes, staff members are invited to join and participants may ask questions of Superintendent Don Haddad.

Advance registration is required at tinyurl.com/tr7wh2j3.

NAACP Boulder County’s Education Committee chairperson Alicia Graves said it’s not just one, overt instance of racism that’s the problem. It’s a school system that allows small instances of racism to go unaddressed, teachers not held accountable and parents allowed to excuse children’s behavior instead of addressing it, she said.

She noted the students who posed for the Mead photo didn’t choose a private location, but instead felt comfortable “re-enacting one of the most graphic and gruesome murders we’ve seen” at their school.

“That sense of safety they had comes at the expense of our sense of safety, our comfort, our well-being,” she said. “The way I approach this is what happened at Mead is a symptom of a system that’s flawed. We need to address the system and what we need to do to fix this issue.”

Marissa Tafura, a Showing Up for Racial Justice member, said they’re asking Black, Indigenous and Latinx students and parents to join the panel to capture a variety of perspectives and school experiences.

“We want to use this event to really make space for Black families and families of color,” she said, adding focusing on a single racist act allows white people to avoid addressing their own racism by saying they’re not like “those people.”

Showing Up for Racial Justice, the YWCA and several other local organizations also signed a letter Graves and the NAACP sent last week to Haddad and the St. Vrain school board. The letter outlines steps they want the district to take to address the Mead incident and systemic racism in schools.

To provide more support for students and parents of color, they’re asking the district to create formal groups, in partnership with the NAACP, where parents can share their concerns and receive support.

Graves said St. Vrain lacks opportunities, such as advisory councils, for parents to provide input. Parents of color come to be heard, she said, because they don’t have a safe space where they feel empowered to be part of the district’s work.

She said that while Haddad has said parents can bring their concerns directly to him, that’s not enough.

“It’s privilege, thinking that a BIPOC parent will feel comfortable calling a white superintendent to discuss their issues,” she said. “There isn’t that space in St. Vrain to have those conversations.”

Other requested changes include a system for tracking bias-related incidents in schools to increase district awareness and eliminate the need for students and parents to educate those in the district so their concerns are addressed.

At Mead, the organizations are asking the district to deal with the three Mead students “in the most serious manner possible” as well as to require them to publicly apologize and participate in anti-racism training and restorative justice workshops.

Along with a review of Mead High School’s handling of the photo incident, they want a review of the high school’s broader racial climate. Another request is for the district to update its code of conduct to include bias-related incidents and to take “a zero tolerance stance on bias-related incidents on or off of school grounds.”

All district staff members should receive mandatory annual anti-racism training and racial equity measures should be part of staff evaluations, they said. Principals and schools also should be held accountable to anti-racism standards.

Graves said she asked for feedback from teachers and district leaders before creating the list of steps to make sure they’re feasible.

“We keep hearing these stories,” added Debbie Pope, CEO of the YWCA Boulder County. “These families and these children should be able to go to school and feel safe and feel like they belong. There are solutions. It has to be a priority.”