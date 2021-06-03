Boulder DA charges suspect with murder in disappearance of Longmont woman

More than three years after Rita Gutierrez-Garcia disappeared after a night out in Longmont, prosecutors are moving forward with murder charges in her case.

Juan Jose Figueroa Jr., who from the beginning of the investigation has been identified by police as the sole suspect in Gutierrez-Garcia’s disappearance, was indicted by a grand jury on counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder and second-degree kidnapping, according to court documents.

Felony murder can be charged when a person dies during the commission of a felony, in this case the kidnapping charge.

The murder charges are Class 1 felonies that carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Gutierrez-Garcia has been missing since March 18, 2018, when she was celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with friends and family at bars in downtown Longmont and was last seen in a city parking lot behind 3’s Bar.

While no body has been recovered, police have said they presume Gutierrez-Garcia is dead.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty announced the charges at a press conference attended by members of Gutierrez-Garcia’s family and other law enforcement representatives, all of whom the district attorney said were “united in demanding justice for Rita.”

“She was a loving mom, a loving daughter, a loving sister,” Dougherty said. “I can’t tell you what an honor it is to fight for justice for Rita.”

Gutierrez-Garcia’s mother, Diane Romero, thanked law enforcement and those who helped move the case forward.

“We are grateful for this day,” she said. “It is a joyous day. I’ve been praying for this day, but at the same time it is heartbreaking.”

‘It took some time to get here today’

Dougherty said a number of factors contributed to the lack of charges for three years, with the “significant issue” being that Gutierrez-Garcia’s body has yet to be found.

“The fact that it’s a no-body homicide is why it took some time to get here today,” Dougherty said.

Dougherty also noted that Figueroa had been charged in a separate sex assault case, and that prosecutors wanted to try that case first. Figueroa was convicted in the separate sex assault case and was sentenced to 93 years to life in prison.

Then, prosecutors were unable to seat a grand jury for all of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and were only able to convene a grand jury for the case in April.

Longmont police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur credited the department’s teamwork with the District Attorney’s Office for keeping the investigation going through the years, and also thanked Gutierrez-Garcia’s family for sticking with them.

“The family has been so gracious,” Satur said. “They have stood by us and they trusted us. That means a lot.”

But with the additional evidence gathered through court-approved wiretaps following his conviction on the sex assault case, Dougherty said “Every minute spent on that was the right thing to do.”

According to the grand jury indictment, Figueroa was arrested March 27, 2018, in Texas on a warrant for the Boulder County sexual assault case after he was stopped by Customs and Border Patrol agents as he was crossing back into the U.S. from Mexico.

When Texas officials told him the warrant was for sexual assault and that he was likely to be extradited, the indictment states Figueroa responded, “That’s the only warrant? That’s it? …Just sex assault? …Sweet, let’s get this over and done with so I can get my bond, get it posted.”

The indictment also states Figueroa told a cellmate that he had strangled Gutierrez-Garcia after punching her into unconsciousness after she called him a “weirdo”. The indictment states he said her body was in “an area not accessible to the public.”

A separate witness testified before a grand jury that Figueroa said he had buried Gutierrez-Garcia’s body and that “the only way anyone would find it is if police inserted a probe into his brain,” according to the indictment.

The indictment also states that investigators found DNA evidence that confirms Gutierrez-Garcia was in Figueroa’s pickup. Cellphone data from early March 18, 2018, also shows that her cellphone traveled the same path as the pickup until it was turned off at 3:10 a.m., just after Longmont Police dispatch received a hang-up 911 call at 3:07 a.m. Dispatchers tried calling back twice but got no answer.

‘We want to find Rita’

Figueroa is currently serving his sentence in Buena Vista Correctional Facility, and due to current transportation restrictions it is not clear when he will be able to appear in Boulder County for the first time. But Dougherty said that Figueroa, when he does appear, “will be held fully responsible.”

For Gutierrez-Garcia’s family, it is a chance to possibly find some closure after a long journey.

“It’s been a hard road,” Romero said. “We’ve all done our best to be strong. I know it’s not going to be easy.”

Gutierrez-Garcia’s sister Jessica Romero-Reyes thanked law enforcement, in particular lead Longmont Detective Cody Clark and Assistant District Attorney Katharina Booth.

“I never doubted you,” Romero-Reyes told them. “I know this is just the beginning, but we’re on our way.”

While charges have been filed, police say they will not give up on their efforts to locate Gutierrez-Garcia’s body.

Satur said the $10,000 reward for information on the case would remain in place.

“We want to find Rita,” Satur said.

But for a family that waited years for answers, finally getting a day in court is a big step.

“She’s going to be victorious,” Reyes-Romero said of her sister. “She will not be a victim. We’re going to win.”