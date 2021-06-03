Boulder hosting free, walk-up vaccine clinics

Boulder is hosting several more free walk-up vaccine clinics that are open to everyone.

There is one clinic today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1300 Canyon Blvd. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available for people who are 18 or older.

Additional clinics are scheduled for this Sunday and June 13. Morning clinics, held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be held at Crest View Elementary School, 1897 Sumac Ave. Afternoon clinics, held from 3 to 6 p.m., will be at Orchard Grove Mobile Home Park, 3003 Valmont Road.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given at these clinics since it is the only vaccine that is available for people age 12 to 17. The clinics are open to all community members, including teenagers and families with children who are 12 or older.

All of the vaccine clinics are held in partnership with the state’s “Vaccine for All” mobile vaccination clinic program. The aim is to support those who may have trouble accessing the vaccine, according to a city news release.

“The goal is to create equal opportunities for all individuals living or working in Boulder County who want to receive the vaccine,” the release states.

At the first clinic, held May 26, the city said it distributed more than 50 vaccinations.

No insurance, identification or pre-registration is required to be vaccinated at any of the city’s free walk-up clinics.