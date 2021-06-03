Boulder International Film Festival announces lineup, will open with Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’

From its early stages as a grassroots event to a world-renowned celebration of cinematic storytelling that attracts industry greats, Boulder International Film Festival continues to evolve.

The 17th annual installment — happening June 24-27 at Chautauqua and other locales — promises close to 40 filmmakers, a stellar soundtrack, top-notch cuisine, at-home viewing options and a number of free perks.

“We love screening ‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’ on opening night, not only because it features incredible music, but because it’s an opportunity to understand and connect with our history and it is just as relevant today as it was 50 years ago,” said Robin Beeck, who co-founded BIFF with her sister Kathy Beeck in 2004.

Documentaries that pull back the curtain on rock ‘n’ roll icons have always been woven within the festival’s programming and Q&As with David Crosby and Robbie Robertson are just a couple of the standout moments from previous years.

“Our audiences love music films and ‘Summer of Soul,’ by Questlove, will go down in history as one of the very best,” Robin Beeck said. “It’s about the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969, and has incredible footage that hasn’t been seen for 50 years.”

In the summer of 1969 — just 100 miles south of Woodstock— the Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park) in New York City. The six-week festival attracted thousands of music fans and the 2021 documentary brings viewers right into the center of the action.

“It includes music from some of the best singers and musicians of all time, including B.B. King, Gladys Knight and the Pips, the 5th Dimension, Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone and many others,” Robin Beeck said.

There are two opportunities to take in the flick on opening night, June 25. Attendees can choose between a screening at 4 p.m. for $35 or a 7:30 p.m. screening that includes the Green Carpet Gala (the Chautauqua Green), at 5:30 p.m., for $95.

“We feel very lucky to be able to screen such an amazing tribute to musical history and also American history, as the film also relates how the Black experience was changing in America at that time,” Robin Beeck said.

With a new primary venue added into the mix comes a fresh way to experience the beloved and eclectic event.

“We are looking forward to a fun opening night party on the beautiful Chautauqua Green,” Kathy Beeck said. “We have close to 40 filmmakers, producers, industry and film subjects coming to Boulder this year.”

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville — a man responsible for hits “Troubadours,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” and “20 Feet from Stardom” — is one of the visionaries that will be in attendance this year and will be presented with BIFF’s first-ever Career Achievement Award in Documentary Filmmaking.

His highly-anticipated documentary “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” commemorating the late chef and explorer, will also be screened.

“We’re one of the first in-person film festivals back in the world, so when we were putting together the lineup, we were met with such enthusiasm,” Kathy Beeck said. “Filmmakers want a live audience again and they are so excited to screen and come to Boulder. It will be so nice to host them in one of the most beautiful places in the state.”

BIFF 2020 went on as scheduled in early March, as it was one of the lucky events that happened just before stage spotlights were dimmed and theaters shuttered because of the COVID-19 shutdown.

The theme for the long-running event — now taking place in the balmy season of summer — is “Welcome Back: A Celebration of Community.”

To show appreciation of supporters, organizers will offer a free Community Fair on June 26, from noon to 6 p.m., that is open to all. As part of the no-charge celebration, Chautauqua — that boasts views of The Flatirons — will host a selection of local artists who, after many gig cancellations of 2020, are eager to plug in and jam.

“Nine musicians will perform at BIFF’s 9th annual Singer-Songwriter Showcase, 20 arts and cultural organizations and other non-profits will be on hand to tell us about their upcoming performances and activities — and beer, wine and food will be available for purchase,” Kathy Beeck said.

Scheduled performers include Boulder-based jazz songstress Wellington Bullings and Denver-based folk rocker Emelise Munoz.

New this year is BIFF’s Outdoor Cinema. Attendees can bring camp chairs and set up at the Boulder High soccer field to enjoy screenings al fresco.

On June 26, at 9 p.m., a free screening of “Us Kids” will be shown.

“This is an uplifting and inspiring film about the Parkland students who so passionately and effectively campaigned for changes to gun laws after the mass shooting at their school,” Robin Beeck said.

Filmmaker Kim Snyder, Samantha Fuentes — activist and survivor from the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, Florida — Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver, U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse and others will be present for a “Listen In” and a discussion of what can be done about gun violence.

“We hope it helps in some small way with the healing process in our own community,” Robin said.

After the film, attendees can enjoy live tunes by Daniel Rodriguez — a founding member of folk ensemble Elephant Revival — whose music is featured in the powerful doc.

Century Theater at Twenty Ninth Street will also be one of the venues where moviegoers can take in silver screen offerings.

But prior to showing films, BIFF seeks to engage the sense of taste.

On June 24, at 5:30 p.m., folks are encouraged to indulge in a number of culinary delights at CineCHEF— a food festival at Rayback Collective where Colorado chefs will be plating up dishes inspired by films.

This year’s fest marks the arrival of BIFF at Home — an option that allows those who can’t make it out in person to watch select films from 2021’s lineup. Films will be available to pre-order as early as Friday.

“We have several adventure films, with the filmmakers and some subjects from each film coming,” Robin said. “‘After Antarctica’ is the harrowing story of American Will Steger leading an international expedition in 1989 in the first — and the last — trek across the entire continent of Antarctica. Will Steger will be on hand to talk about their environmental mission, along with his own recent solo trek at age 75, over 75 miles of the Arctic.”

“Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free,” a documentary about the “I Won’t Back Down” singer will be shown at Chautauqua Auditorium on June 26 at 8 p.m.

The closing night film comes from Academy Award-winning director and BIFF alumnus Louie Psihoyos, filmmaker of “The Cove” and “Racing Extinction.” On June 27 at Chautauqua Auditorium, attendees can view his latest release “Mission: Joy,” a documentary that shines a light on the unique — and often playful — friendship between His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

While people can purchase tickets online, BIFF’s in-person box office opens Friday at 1421 Pearl St., the site of the now-closed Arts & Crafts Gallery.

“It’s been a dream of ours to screen films at the Chautauqua Auditorium, but BIFF is usually in March when the Auditorium is closed,” Kathy Beeck said. “We feel so lucky to be hosting our signature event — along with films all weekend — at this historic gem of Boulder.”