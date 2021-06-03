CDPHE reports 3 coronavirus outbreaks in Boulder County

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has updated its definition of a COVID-19 outbreak.

In settings such as schools, child care facilities, workplaces, events, dorms and non-residential care facilities that provide inpatient or outpatient services, the new definition for an outbreak is five or more cases linked to the same location or event. The department redefined the term on Tuesday.

The definition will not change for residential health care facilities and correctional facilities, as outbreaks in those settings may have more severe outcomes, the release states. The definition of an outbreak for these facilities is defined as two or more cases linked to the same location or event.

The CDPHE released its weekly outbreak report Wednesday. This week’s outbreaks were determined at Brookdale Senior Living in Longmont, the Institute of Business and Medical Careers in Longmont and the Boulder Public Works Department.

The outbreak at IBMC, 2315 North Main St., Longmont, was determined May 27 and involved two staff cases.

Michael Beaty, director of education at IBMC Longmont, said he does not think either staff member was vaccinated when they tested positive for COVID-19.

He said the first staff member tested positive May 19 after being exposed to COVID-19 by a relative. The second staff member had worked in the same office as the employee that tested positive May 19. They then tested positive for the virus May 25.

“The first (employee) had severe symptoms, but also had double pneumonia at the same time,” Beaty said. “The other one wasn’t too severe.”

He said both workers have since recovered.

Beaty said the Longmont campus has had very few cases since the start of the pandemic.

“We use the same disinfectant spray that the airlines are using,” he said. “We spray the campus every night. We are practicing social distancing and wear masks. Staff is required to use hand sanitizer during the day. I think the policies we have in place work very well, and we have had very few cases this whole time.”

The outbreak at the Public Works Department, 1739 Broadway in Boulder, was determined May 26 and involved three staff cases.

Sarah Huntley, spokesperson for the city, said a public works employee first reported not feeling well May 17. Shortly after, the employee tested positive for COVID-19 and spread the virus to two other employees they worked closely with.

Huntley said she does not know whether any of the employees were vaccinated at the time, but a third employee, who was exposed, was vaccinated and tested negative.

“No other employees were exposed, and no additional cases have come up since then,” she said.

Huntley said all public works employees who tested positive have since recovered.

According to state data, the outbreak at Brookdale Senior Living, 2240 Pratt St. in Longmont, was determined June 1 and involved two staff cases. Officials with Brookdale did not respond for requests for comment in time for publication Thursday.

Three outbreaks were reported resolved by the CDPHE recently: My Second Home in Lafayette that was determined May 7 was reported resolved June 1; Helping Hand Tree Service in Longmont was determined May 13 and reported resolved May 30; and Subway in Boulder that was determined May 10 was reported resolved May 29.