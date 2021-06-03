CU Boulder study shows microscopic antennas can harvest energy

Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have discovered a way to harness “waste heat” from homes, industry and even space and convert it into energy by using microscopic antennas.

The feat is 20 years in the making, said lead study author and doctoral graduate Amina Belkadi.

Belkadi spent most of her undergraduate studies on theoretical work and started working on simulations when she began studying with Professor Garret Moddel, who is a coauthor on the study published in Nature Communications.

“I thought it would be cool if we could make something go from theory to reality,” Belkadi said. “I did background research on what hasn’t been done, and I saw that people have played with simulations but no one has really built it.”

The optical rectenna — which stands for rectifying antenna — designed by Belkadi and CU Boulder researcher Ayendra Weerakkody is the first capable of generating power. Weerakkody is also a coauthor on the study.

Rectennas consist of antennas that absorb radiation and diodes that convert them into usable power. The challenge is making them efficient enough to actually harvest that power.

“These diodes are extremely challenging to design because when you’re thinking of heat, the waves there are very fast,” Belkadi said. “If you can design the correct rectifier, here a diode, it can be very efficient and get the most out of these noisy signals and turn them into electricity.”

Belkadi found that increasing the diode thickness in the rectennas made them more responsive and caused less resistance through a process called resonant tunneling, where electrons pass through solid matter without expending energy.

“In all honesty, we could not believe it when we saw it,” Belkadi said. The team then set to work running a number of tests to prove that the resonant tunneling occurred.

“The study really goes through the steps to say, anything you can think of, we tested,” she said.

The optical rectennas are not yet efficient enough for commercial application, Belkadi said, and it could be 20 or 30 years before they reach that point.

But the breakthrough is promising headway in the search for renewable energy, Moddel said in a statement. There could come a day when optical rectennas are commonplace.

“This innovation makes a significant step toward making rectennas more practical,” he said. “Right now, the efficiency is really low, but it’s going to increase.”