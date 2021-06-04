Bear caught on camera breaking into Boulder home

A bear was caught on a security camera sliding open a screen door and going inside a Boulder home Thursday evening.

Ryan Tetuan said he and his family were upstairs in their home at 560 Japonica Way when the bear entered the downstairs area of his house.

“The bear came in downstairs, and we didn’t even know it was in our house,” he said. “We honestly didn’t even know it was in the house until at night I was reviewing the footage because the same bear was walking down our cul-de-sac around the same time.”

Tetuan said there was no food downstairs, and he doesn’t think the bear damaged anything. He said the bear spent about three minutes inside and left.

“We have a 6-year-old who was down there maybe a half hour before that by herself,” he said. “That was a little unnerving.”

Tetuan said his wife reported the incident to Boulder Animal Control, which may be setting a trap in their driveway.

At 7:45 a.m. May 28, a juvenile bear opened an unlocked door at 4404 S. Hampton Circle — about three miles away from Tetuan’s home, wrote Shannon Aulabaugh, Boulder communications manager, in an email.

“The bear got into the resident’s food,” she wrote. “The resident and the bear scared each other. The bear ran away.”