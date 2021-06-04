Boulder County cone zones: Week of June 6-11, 2021

Boulder

Colorado Avenue and Regent Drive: Traffic control will be in place as a new right turn lane, protected bike lane and multiuse path is added on the south side of Colorado Avenue. Construction is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The project should be completed July 31.

Valmont Road and Kings Ridge East to 30th Street: Single-lane and sidewalk closures are in place on Valmont Road. The road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 2.

28th Street and U.S. 36: The Colorado Department of Transportation is resurfacing a 2.6-mile stretch of road. There are overnight single-lane closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Sept. 30. Westbound lanes on U.S. 36 do not close until 7 p.m.

30th Street and Valmont Road: There are single-lane road closures southbound on 30th Street and eastbound on Valmont Road. Bike lanes are closed as well. Construction takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is slated to be complete June 11.

Boulder County

U.S. 287 and Isabelle Road: Isabelle Road is completely closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists between U.S. 287 and North 111th Street for a safety improvements project at Isabelle’s intersection with U.S. 287. The road is expected to be closed until the end of June. Access and detour routes will be available from each side of the closure. After work is complete, construction will begin on the west side of U.S. 287 and will be in place until August.

Jay Road and Colo. 119: Lanes will be closed as work begins to repave roads along Jay Road and Colo. 119. Construction is expected to be complete in late June. Travel delays are expected. Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lafayette

South Boulder Road: Drivers can now access the new two-way configuration on the north side of South Boulder Road. Minor traffic delays are expected due to buses stopping. A portion of LaMont Does parking lot along South Boulder Road will be closed for several months, reducing the amount of parking in that lot. The parking lot on Saratoga Drive will remain open and accessible for overflow parking. Motorists can expect to see work crews in the area from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Xcel Energy natural gas project on Public Road: Xcel Energy will replace about half a mile of natural gas line along South Public Road north of South Boulder Road to the alley between Emma and Chester streets for the Lafayette Natural Gas Project. Work will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with rolling lane closures. The closures are dependent on weather.

Longmont

Sunshine Avenue: Sunshine Avenue is to be closed between Celestial Lane and Weld County Line Road 1 for street and intersection improvements began Friday and will continue through June 18.

Boston Avenue: On Saturday, Boston Avenue is to be closed for one day between Sunset Street and South Francis Street for installation of a new sanitary sewer main line.

First Street and Emery Street: First Avenue will be reduced to one way for eastbound traffic only between Main Street and Martin Street to facilitate construction on the First and Emery streets intersection improvement project starting Wednesday to June 25. Emery Street will remain closed for the duration of the project.

Erie

Erie street maintenance projects: From Monday through August, Erie roadwork will begin in preparation for a street maintenance project. Streets affected by this project will periodically be reduced to single lanes during daytime construction hours.

Streets affected include:

Austin Avenue — 119th Street east to County Line Road

Meller Street — Jasper Road south to Westin Drive

Telleen Drive — County Line Road west to Jasper Road

County Road 12 — County Road 5 to County Road 7

Briggs Street / County Road 1.5 — Town Limit (east of Fletcher drive) to Erie Parkway

Cheesman Street — County Line Road to Briggs Street

County Road 7 — Access Road to County Road 6

Arapahoe Road — 111th Street to Lakota Ranch Road

Erie Parkway (east and westbound) — 119th Street east to County Line Road

Erie Parkway (east and westbound) — Montgomery Drive to Colliers Boulevard/Bonanza Drive

Firestone

Ronald Reagan Boulevard: Ronald Reagan Boulevard will be temporarily closed between Weld County Road 9.5 and Colorado Boulevard for the installation of a water line for future phases of the Barefoot Lakes subdivision starting at 7 a.m. Monday. The closure is anticipated to last for one week. Local traffic will be allowed on Ronald Reagan Boulevard between Weld County Road 9.5 and Barefoot Lakes Parkway. Detours will be in place.

Superior

Promenade Drive and Main Street: The sidewalks of Promenade Drive between Main Street and Old Rail Way are closed for utility work. Additionally, the sidewalk on the west side of Superior Drive between Main Street and Old Rail Way is closed for utility work. Pedestrians can use the side on the east side of Superior Drive. The construction access road north of Main Street is closed due to construction of the Marshall Road bridge.