Boulder County continues search for missing male hiker near Hessie Trailhead

A lone hiker has been missing since Thursday near the Hessie Trailhead in Eldora.

A 31-year-old man drove to Eldora from Denver on Thursday for a planned hiking trip and has not been seen since, said Boulder County Sgt. Jason Shatek.

Shatek said the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched regarding the missing hiker at 2:40 p.m. Friday.

“We did find his car, so we are confident he is in the area,” he said. “He was supposed to come back that day.”

Shatek said the search will mostly likely be suspended for the night and will resume Saturday morning.

“They have drones flying up there looking for him,” he said. “Hopefully he is just camping.”

Shatek said the sheriff’s office received about six rescue calls Friday.

“I think it is just nice out, and the mountains were really busy today with people being out and about.”

