Boulder County sheriff’s Detective Steve Ainsworth retires after 44 years in law enforcement

After more than 40 years of doling out justice in the Wild West, the man and his mustache are riding off into the sunset.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Detective Steve Ainsworth, who investigated some of the area’s most notorious crimes in his time at the department, retired last month after 32 years at the sheriff’s office and 44 years in law enforcement.

“I had been thinking for the last couple of years about when was I going to hang it up,” Ainsworth said in an interview on the eve of his 65th birthday. “I guess I just don’t want to miss any more family stuff. I was just putting my life on hold and my family’s life on hold all the time.

“I finally decided 44 years is enough.”

Ainsworth said that being a police officer was always his goal in life, from the time he was growing up in the California Bay Area.

“I wanted to be a policeman since I was a little little kid,” Ainsworth said. “There was never any doubt, nothing else I wanted to do.”

After going to the police academy in California, Ainsworth worked for his brother-in-law in Colorado for a summer and decided to move, joining what was then the Lyons Police Department in 1977. After a brief stint in Fort Lupton, he joined the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office in 1988 and quickly became a detective in 1989.

Over his time as a detective with Boulder County, Ainsworth was assigned to 2,400 death investigations, 30 homicides, and hundreds of missing persons cases.

“He’s certainly going to be missed, those are big shoes to fill,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said. “But we all have Father Time working against us.”

‘He had great instincts about cases’

Ainsworth said he never had designs upon being an investigator, and liked being on patrol.

“Being a detective was never, ever on my radar,” he said. “I loved working the street. You’re the first one that gets there when people need you.”

But Ainsworth was recruited into a special drug investigation unit, and then afterward into detectives after some positions came open.

“I didn’t have a major case at the time, so I volunteered,” Ainsworth said. “Been there ever since.”

For Ainsworth, he said the allure of being a detective was in solving puzzles.

“Just trying to figure people out, trying to figure out why people do things, figure out what happened, it really became my thing,” Ainsworth said.

Pelle said it is highly unusual for a person to remain a detective for as long as Ainsworth had.

“In my time here as sheriff, he never really tried for a promotion or to move up into administration or management, he just loved being a detective,” Pelle said. “Most people are in detectives looking to gain experience, build a resume. They do it for five years, then look to get promoted.”

But Pelle said Ainsworth’s tenure made him a valuable resource.

“That’s tribal knowledge, that institutional memory and remembering back on what happened when and what lessons we learned in what case and interrelating names and history, that kind of thing,” Pelle said. “It’s pretty important.”

Former Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett said career detectives like Ainsworth were valuable to prosecutors as well.

“He’s really, really smart, and he had great instincts about cases,” Garnett said. “He was a guy who could come in and look at a fact pattern and see issues other people didn’t.

“As a lawyer you get better with time, and the same is true with a detective,” Garnett added. “It’s not a job you can do for three or four years and reach your potential. They develop instincts and understanding that you can’t do in a short period of time. They are really the backbone of the legal system and particularly law enforcement, I just cant overstate the value of that.”

Pelle also notes that being a detective and working that many homicide cases is not easy.

“It’s a pretty unique skill to be able to empathize and sympathize and yet stay emotionally detached enough to preserve your own sanity, your own mental well-being,” Pelle said.

Ainsworth said the key for him is that he is able to compartmentalize things in his life. No matter what happened during a shift, he said he would come home and say he had a great day and did “cop stuff.”

“It drives my wife crazy,” he said. “The only time I really talk about work is when something really funny or really strange happened.”

Ainsworth also said his faith plays a large role in his job.

“I kind of have, what I’d call it an eternal perspective: being here isn’t it,” Ainsworth said. “Dying isn’t really the end, so while it’s tragic for many people, and I get that, I’m able to deal in those kinds of situations because of that perspective, and be more empathetic and sympathetic and be able to help family and friends that way.”

The man, the mustache

While Ainsworth has certainly built a reputation based on his investigative prowess, it’s not the only thing he is known around law enforcement for.

“He’s got a distinctive look to him,” Garnett said. “The mustache and the boots and the hats. It’s something that is not going to get missed in a crowd.”

Pelle compared Ainsworth, with his “legendary mustache,” to a character from the film “Tombstone.”

“He’s always dressed in black, when people are wearing khakis and golf shirts,” Pelle said. “He had his nice cowboys boots with taps on the heels, and they clicked going down the hallway. And he was fit, always in good shape. He just had that style, that kind of flair.”

Ainsworth said whenever he worked security at University of Colorado Boulder games, awestruck peach-fuzzed underclassman would ask him how he wound up with such glorious facial hair. And Ainsworth would remind them that, like himself, his mustache had humble beginnings before going on to an illustrious career.

“It was kind of a wispy thing in high school,” he said. “It doesn’t happen overnight, you just got to stick with it.”

As for the all-black wardrobe, Ainsworth said he learned his lesson after a particularly messy case one day.

“I’m a firm believer if you wear something white or beige to work, you’re really just asking for a fire or something really bloody,” he said.

Appearances aside, Ainsworth has always had “an ability to just talk to just about everybody.”

“I think that’s really helped,” Ainsworth said.

His comfort in talking about cases and the investigatory process combined with his extensive experience made him a TV producer’s dream — he’s been on enough shows to warrant his own IMBD page — and a star witness for prosecutors.

“Juries absolutely loved him; he had a common-sense, clear style to him and was very credible,” Garnett said. “The other thing about Steve, is the guy was incredibly thorough, he left no stone unturned. He anticipated questions in the case before anybody else, and he would answer those questions and therefore be very believable when he testified.”

It also meant that Ainsworth was a figure in the community even outside of his duties as a detective. Pelle brought up one instance in which Ainsworth, who also served as the department’s sketch artist, connected with a Holocaust survivor and drew the man a picture of his mother since he had no photos of her.

“He’s a good guy, which is a great legacy to leave,” Pelle said.

‘I’m going to miss my people’

Last May, Ainsworth solved the cold case death of Betty Lee Jones, a woman who was found dead in Boulder County in 1970. After solving his latest cold case, Ainsworth found himself looking around at what he had left to do.

“I had wanted to solve the Betty Lee Jones case,” Ainsworth said. “After doing that, I thought, I’ve done everything.”

And so now Ainsworth has bought a camper and is looking forward to some traveling, along with spending more time with his family. But he also has plans to keep busy: He is working on some books and drawings, and wants to continue working in the crime-solving industry, whether as a consultant or as a teacher.

He referenced the Jones case, in which he used new genealogy technology to identify the suspected killer, who is now dead. As DNA analysis capabilities continue to grow, Ainsworth said he is excited to see where technology can take investigators.

“It’s those kind of things that would keep me interested, in teaching and helping other people to do what I’ve been able to accomplish,” Ainsworth said. “I just don’t want to take all that knowledge and experience and take it home and put it on the shelf.”

But while he will keep a toe in the pool, Ainsworth said he will miss the day-to-day of working in the sheriff’s office.

He described his last few days as, “It’s like I have a backstage pass but I’m not a member of the band anymore.”

Ainsworth said while he has gotten a lot of credit for solving a variety of homicides and cold cases, he credited his successes to being allowed to chase down leads or try new technologies or interview suspects across the country.

“I have been so blessed to work for the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “I have been given so many opportunities, so much latitude to just do what I do. The trust that was given to me, it’s actually humbling.”

Ainsworth said most of all, he will miss his coworkers.

“I’m going to miss my people, I really am,” he said. “They’re my family. When you go through the things we do, you develop a different kind of bond that nobody can understand.”

And Pelle said that family will miss Ainsworth.

“His peers all loved him, and that was really obvious when he left last week,” Pelle said. “For sure, he’s not going to fade away in my memory, he made an impression.”