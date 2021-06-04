Longmont float park and Adventure West partner for tube rentals, shuttle service

The rapids are ready to ride at Dickens Farm Nature Area’s float park, this time with a new partnership sailing alongside it.

Adventure West River Tube Rentals on Friday began offering rentals and a shuttle service for the roughly 2-mile St. Vrain Creek course that runs near Boston Avenue, spanning from Main Street to the 119th Street trailhead. The float park, which is free and open to public, features a number of gentle man-made rapids that tumble eastward, carrying water enthusiasts along the greenway.

Friday marked Adventure West’s first day at the Longmont location. By 3:30 p.m. there had been about 20 customers, eager for a reprieve from the heat.

Beth Battilla, Adventure West owner, loves tubing. She said she had floated the Longmont course before and was excited to have the business be a partner with Longmont.

“We’ve gotten some good feedback,” she said. “Customers have really appreciated having different sizes of tubes, being able to use a pool noodle to interconnect family members to keep them together.”

The company also provides life jackets and helmets for use free of charge.

Before they embarked on their water adventure, Jason Turner, branch manager, gave a family standing next to stacks of red, yellow and orange tubes Friday a little “tube talk” about keeping their cool on the St. Vrain Creek. That included the potential for maximizing splash capacity by throwing ones arms back as they sailed down the gentle man-made rapids.

Mike Cannon, of Longmont, rented tubes for him and his 14-year-old son, Ben, on Friday. The father-son duo floated the length of the course and then caught a ride on the shuttle.

“The water was high, but it was running really nice,” Cannon said. “It was really refreshing given how hot it is right now.”

The best part, he said, was getting to be with his son, while taking in the sites as they floated by.

“The latter half of it in the trees was really peaceful,” he said. “We saw a lot of cranes.”

Ben Wagner, city recreation area supervisor, said Longmont leaders were excited about the partnership and convenience it will offer to people who visit the park.

“The opportunity now to be able to shuttle people on that is really cool,” Wagner said. “They don’t have to walk that. They can float the whole thing and get a ride back and do it again if they want.”

The course last year was popular, especially with the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt to other regular summer activities, like concerts and festivals. Wagner estimated several hundred people per day visited the park on hot days.

Dickens Farm Nature Area is open every day one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. The park is also open to kayaks, paddleboards, and small, non-motorized boats. Adventure West River Tube rentals will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays to Mondays.

Battilla said Adventure West will remain operational as long as the water in the creek is high enough to float. She said they hope to be in business through at least July and into August. At the end of the season, she said, the business plans to donate a portion of its proceeds back to the city for its parks.

Costs and location

People can make a reservation or walk up to rent a tube at Adventure West’s stand, which is located just south of the creek in the parking lot between Pinocchio’s Incredible Italian Restaurant, 210 Ken Pratt Blvd. and Walgreens in the Harvest Junction shopping center.

Longmont residents who have an ID can access reduced fees, including a tube for the day for $15. The tube and shuttle bundle runs for $20, with a family four pack of tubes and shuttle service available for $70. Reservations are required for the bundles. Costs for non locals are $20 for a day tube rental; $30 for the tube, shuttle bundle; and $100 for the family pack of four tubes and shuttle service.

The shuttle, which holds 14 people, runs about every 30 minutes. The business works with people who sign up to predict when they will finish the course and meet them at the end. Adventure West also has locations in Golden and Littleton. For more information or to make a reservation, people can visit Adventure West’s website at adventurewestco.com/tube-longmont.

“We’re looking forward to meeting people from all over now that the (COVID-19) vaccine is making that possible,” Battilla said.