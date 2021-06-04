Part of westbound Jay Road closed Saturday morning for Colorado Triathlon

Westbound Jay Road will be closed from the Diagonal Highway to 51st Street Saturday morning for the Colorado Triathlon.

Without Limits Productions will host the event from 6:45 to 11 a.m., according to a county news release. The course starts and finishes at the Boulder Reservoir. All other roads on the bike course, including eastbound Jay Road from 51st Street to the Diagonal Highway will remain open throughout the race, the release said.

The first race will start at 7:30 a.m. Riders will be single file and spread out, with the last cyclists leaving Boulder Reservoir at approximately 8:15 a.m., according to the release. All cyclists will be off the road by 11 a.m. A sweep vehicle will follow the last cyclists and alert the police and course marshals along the way so that traffic can return to normal as soon as possible.

Anyone who will be traveling through the area during the event is asked to pay close attention to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and the volunteer traffic marshals, who will be helping to make this a safe situation for everyone involved, the release said.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Lance Panigutti, race director at lance@withoutlimits.com or John Holste, Boulder County special events coordinator at jholste@bouldercounty.org.