Boulder County Sheriff’s Office: Hiker, initially thought to be lost, is found safe

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County authorities on Saturday said a miscommunication led a 32-year-old man’s family to initially believe he was lost, while hiking in the area of the Hessie and Fourth of July trailheads.

In an early Saturday news release, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the hiker was thought to have traveled to the area Wednesday and expected to return from his overnight hike Thursday. When the hiker failed to return home, family became concerned and notified the sheriff’s office Friday.

The release said deputies found a vehicle registered to the man had been parked in the parking lot for the trailhead. Members of the Boulder County Emergency Services Unit, along with members from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Front Range Rescue Dogs and the Boulder Emergency Squad, initiated a search for the party that included approximately 20 searchers.  As of 11 p.m. Friday, the man had not been found. Authorities planned to continue searching Saturday.

Later Saturday, rescuers determined the overdue hiker had not reached the area Wednesday, as first reported, but had arrived in the area Friday, shortly before being reported as overdue. A later Saturday news release from the sheriff’s office said that with that information, the search mission scheduled for Saturday was suspended.

Authorities with the sheriff’s office were notified by the man’s family they had been in contact with him and he told them he was driving home. It was also verified the man had safely reached home.

