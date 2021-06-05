Boulder mountain biker seriously injured Saturday after fall in Betasso Preserve

Authorities on Saturday rescued a 60-year-old Boulder mountain biker who sustained serious injuries after falling from his bike while riding in Betasso Preserve Open Space west of Boulder.

Mountain bikers called the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office about 6:40 a.m. to report the man’s fall, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The release said the man fell on the Canyon Loop Trail on the Betasso Preserve Open Space. Riders had to leave the scene to call 911.

Members from the Sugarloaf Fire Protection District were able to locate the man and begin first aid, the release said. American Medical Response and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group also arrived and assisted with medical care. The man was carried to the ambulance, and he was taken to a Boulder-area hospital with head, chest and hand injuries. The release said the rescue took approximately two hours.

Boulder County Parks and Open Space also assisted in the rescue.