Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 5, 2021

Boulder County data

Note: This week Boulder County Public Health announced that officials will only update the county’s COVID-19 data Monday through Friday. The data below was last updated Friday.

Total cases: 23,820

Total hospitalizations: 821

Total deaths: 257

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 23.20

7-day percent positivity: 1.1%

Colorado case data

Total cases: 546,500Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,770Total deaths among cases: 6,613Total hospitalizations: 30,560Total tested: 3,089,295Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,038,521Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,598,515

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 0New diagnostic tests: 9New monitoring tests: 68

Total cases since May 10: 10Current isolation space use: 0