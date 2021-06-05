GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash Saturday outside Longmont, troopers seek help finding driver

The Colorado State Patrol is seeking help from the public to locate a person involved in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning that injured a 30-year-old pedestrian on U.S. 287 near Vermillion Road outside Longmont.

The Colorado State Patrol said in a news release the crash occurred about 12:50 a.m., when a person driving a black Honda was traveling northbound on U.S. 287 and struck a pedestrian in the roadway. The release said the driver then fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the release said.

As of 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the person’s injuries had been upgraded to serious.

The release said the Honda is possibly a van or SUV and may have damage on the right side and be missing the passenger side mirror. As of late Saturday evening, Cutler said neither the driver nor car had yet been located.

Cutler added that authorities suspect alcohol as a potential factor for the pedestrian being in the road.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have information about this incident, is asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol dispatch center at 303-239-4501 and reference case No. 1D211717.

