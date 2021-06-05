Two women rescued Saturday after injuring their ankles hiking near Boulder

Two women were rescued in separate incidents Saturday, after both injured their ankles while hiking in Boulder County.

A Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release said authorities were notified of the first injury at 11:11 a.m. A 35-year-old woman from Brighton was initially reported to have broken her leg in the area of the Ethel Harrold Trail near Boulder.

The release said rescuers had to search for the accident scene, reaching the woman at about 11:35 on the Columbine Gulch section of the Walker Loop Trail.

The woman had tripped on a root in the trail and injured her ankle, the release said. Rescuers provided first aid and splinted her injury. She was then carried out to the Ethel Harrold parking lot and was taken to a Boulder-area hospital. The rescue took approximately 2 1/2 hours.

As members of the rescue agencies were leaving, they were notified of another ankle injury about 1:20 p.m.

A 34-year-old woman from Northglenn had been hiking the Green Mountain West Ridge Trail near Boulder, when the release says she injured her ankle stumbling on a rock. She was located approximately 1.5 miles from Flagstaff Road. Rescuers splinted the woman’s ankle and carried her to the trailhead, where she was taken to a medical care facility by her family. This rescue took approximately 80 minutes.

Other agencies assisting with these two rescue efforts were American Medical Response, Boulder County Open Space, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, Mountain View Fire/Rescue and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.