University of Colorado Board of Regents still defining what search for next system president will look like

The University of Colorado’s Board of Regents will soon begin a national search to hire a new president to lead the four-campus system, just over two years after the board finished a similar search process and hired departing President Mark Kennedy.

The regents have yet to define exactly what the search process will look like, though spokesperson Ken McConnellogue said they will likely have an update at or before their next meeting June 17.

“Right now they’re talking about what their immediate next steps are,” McConnellogue said. “They fully recognize the imperative to move forward and to engage the university community as they do so.”

Searching for a new president is laid out in Board of Regent policy, but the regents have some flexibility, said Board Chair Glen Gallegos.

For example the search committee is often made up of a mix of regents, community members and university employees, but the full board could also serve as the search committee and consult with an advisory committee made up of university community members.

Gallegos said the board wants to conduct a quick search but acknowledged it might take anywhere from nine months to a year to find and hire a permanent president.

“The board has committed to a full search, so I believe a full search is probably going to be advertising nationally and hiring a search firm or someone to walk us through the whole thing,” Gallegos said. “A full search is I think what the public wants as well. They want us to be transparent, and I don’t think there’s much leeway in that.”

The board has not discussed whether it will name more than one finalist for president, Gallegos said. That detail was a point of contention between the Board of Regents and the university community when Kennedy was named a sole finalist. It is also the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed by the Camera under the Colorado Open Records Act.

But a new bill that allows public entities like CU to name sole finalists for chief executive positions was passed by the Colorado Legislature this year and became law without Gov. Jared Polis’ signature.

“I know that will be a topic of discussion for us, and I think before we get too far into our search, there’s a charge from the Regents to the search committee, and I think it will be clear in that,” Gallegos said.