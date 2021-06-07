Boulder County residents report bear sightings, encounters

The bears of Boulder County are awake and ready to eat just about anything — including your bird feeders and unsecured garbage, which could lead to bear conflicts and dangerous situations, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW has received reports of bear activity in Longmont, Boulder and Gunbarrel in recent days, including a bear that opened a screen door to enter a Boulder home and a bear cub that wandered through the Flower Bin in Longmont.

Casey Brooks of Hygiene found a bear wandering through his hemp farm on Monday morning, which he initially mistook for a large black dog.

He and his workers kept their distance and watched as it moseyed through the back yard, hopped the fence to the front yard, sniffed some trees and then followed an irrigation ditch west toward Hygiene Elementary School.

Wildlife officers release the bear relocated out of #Boulder today. It had been frequenting residential areas, getting into trash & showed an indifference to human presence. Relocation is not foolproof, but for now it is in more appropriate bear habitat. pic.twitter.com/cslB8T3tuo — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 5, 2021

“To see a bear over here, this far northeast of Boulder, is a first for me,” Brooks said. He’s lived in Boulder County his entire life.

CPW spokesperson Jason Clay said it’s not unheard of for bears to wander all the way to I-25. “Boulder is in bear habitat and bear activity is expected,” he said.

It can be difficult to tell which bear is responsible for which incident, Clay said, because there are typically six to eight bears that will come into Boulder city limits.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received three calls for bear activity connected to two or three different bears in Boulder on Saturday, including one in Frasier Meadows that was relocated, Clay said.

Bear scat left in the transport trailer showed that the bear had eaten birdseed, foil and candy wrappers from feeders and unsecured trash.

Wildlife officers in #Boulder are relocating this yearling female bear out of the Fraiser Meadows area today. Here, wildlife offers work to wake the bear from the sedation. The ice is there to help keep it cool. It’s now headed back to the mountains for release in a remote area. pic.twitter.com/DrXPXFgi4F — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 5, 2021

“If bears can get into trash and bird feeders, it gives them reason to hang around longer than they normally would,” Clay said.

Reporting bear sightings and conflicts helps officers keep a pulse on bear activity, Clay said, and to help intervene in potential bear conflicts before they get worse.

“If people want to see a happy ending for bears, it’s important to intervene early,” he said.