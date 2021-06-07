Boulder County to close COVID-19 testing sites

On Monday morning, Boulder County Public Health announced it would begin ramping down its testing efforts by closing several COVID-19 testing sites.

“As vaccinations go up, the need for ongoing testing sites has diminished,” health officials stated in a news release.

Testing centers run by BCPH at Boulder County Fairgrounds and the St. Vrain Valley Schools Innovation Center will close after June 9 and 18, respectively. The testing site at Stazio Ballfields is currently scheduled to close after Sept. 30.

The Nederland Community Center site, which operates in partnership with BCPH and Boulder Community Health, will continue to operate on a “month to month basis.” Testing within shelters will operate the same for the foreseeable future.

Despite closing several testing locations, the county still encourages those with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested, even if they have been vaccinated.

For an updated list of the remaining testing sites within the county, visit bit.ly/3uWRiFb.