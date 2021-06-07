Crestone enrolls first patient for colon infection drug clinical trial

Crestone Inc. has enrolled its first patient for phase 2 of a clinical trial for CRS3123, a drug candidate to treat a type of colon infection called a clostridioides difficile infection, or CDI.

“We are delighted to begin enrolling patients to test this promising novel antibiotic. In addition to its narrow spectrum, CRS3123 also blocks the production of the disease-causing toxins and the formation of spores associated with recurrence,” Crestone medical adviser Dr. Jon Bruss said in a statement.

According to Crestone, CDI is the most common hospital-acquired infection in the United States.

The phase 2, randomized, double-blind, comparator-controlled, multicenter study will evaluate safety and efficacy of two dosages of CRS3123 (200 mg and 400 mg) administered twice-daily compared with antibiotic vancomycin in about 100 adults diagnosed with a primary episode or first recurrence of CDI.

