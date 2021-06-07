GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU names new vice president of communications

University of Colorado Vice President of Communications Michael Sandler

University of Colorado leaders have named Michael Sandler as the new vice president of communications for the system.

Sandler begins his duties as spokesperson for the system and Board of Regents on July 1, according to a CU news release. He succeeds Ken McConnellogue, who is retiring after 15 years at CU.

Sandler is currently vice president for communications at George Mason University. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at The Washington Post, Associated Press, Congressional Quarterly and the Hill.

“Michael Sandler is an experienced communication leader with considerable expertise,” President Mark Kennedy said in a statement. “He will be a welcome addition to the team and an important asset to the university in this critical position.”

If approved by the Board of Regents, Sandler’s salary will be $270,000, which is $10,600 more than McConnellogue currently earns.

