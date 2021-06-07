Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 7

New cases: 20

Total cases: 23,843

Total hospitalizations: 822

New hospitalizations: 1

Daily hospitalizations: 16

Daily discharges: 2

Total deaths: 257

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 18

7-day percent positivity: 1.1%

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 9%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 65%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 74%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of June 7, 2021

Boulder: 31%

Longmont: 31%

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 19%

Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 19%*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 8,247.2

Erie: 5,310.3

Lafayette: 6,319.1

Longmont: 8,399.8

Louisville: 5,277.3

Lyons: 3,957

Nederland: 1,883.1

Superior: 3,999.1

Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,847.9

Case data by racial demographic

White

Cases: 62.8%

Hospitalizations: 55.3%

Deaths: 75%

Latino

Cases: 31.9%

Hospitalizations: 37.1%

Deaths: 17.8%

Black

Cases: 1.1%

Hospitalizations: 1.5%

Deaths: 1.3%

All other non-Latino and non-Black races

Cases: 4.2%

Hospitalizations: 6.1%

Deaths: 5.9%

* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data

Total cases: 547,191

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,783

Total deaths among cases: 6,625

Total hospitalizations: 30,579

Total tested: 3,095,149

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,086,585

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,668,709

Source: Boulder County Public Health, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment