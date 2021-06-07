Tornado touches down near Firestone

A tornado touched down north of Firestone about 5 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service and Weld County officials, damaging at least one home, several farms and downing powerlines.

The National Weather Service office in Boulder received two reports of a funnel cloud forming at 5:07 p.m. and sent out a tornado warning. The tornado touched down near Weld County Road 19 and Colo. 66 and moved northeast toward County roads 21 and 32½, said Weld County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Joe Moylan.

One home was damaged in a fire caused by downed powerlines. There were no reports of injuries.

The tornado passed close by the Fort St. Vrain Generating Station, Moylan said, before dissipating near the South Platte River.

Weld County Road 21 is currently closed between CR 32½ and Colo. 66 with no estimated time of reopening.

Deputies were responding to calls about multiple tornadoes, Moylan said, including outside Greeley, near Mead and in the Platteville area.

Weld OEM is working with local law enforcement to gather info on damage. Area tornado traveled was between Highway 66 and Weld County Road 42 between WCR 17 and 13. As of now only aware of one damaged home – fire caused by downed powerline. — weldgov (@weldgov) June 7, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.