GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Tornado touches down near Firestone

Local News

Tornado touches down near Firestone

One home damaged in fire from downed powerline

Damage from a tornado that touched down can be seen on Weld County Road 21, just south of Weld Couty Road 32.5 on Monday in Platteville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst / Staff Photographer)
Damage from a tornado that touched down can be seen on Weld County Road 21, just south of Weld Couty Road 32.5 on Monday in Platteville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst / Staff Photographer)
By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A tornado touched down north of Firestone about 5 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service and Weld County officials, damaging at least one home, several farms and downing powerlines.

LONGMONT, CO - June 7, 2021: ...
A tornado formed about 5 miles east of Longmont in an area north of Firestone just after 5 p.m. Monday. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

The National Weather Service office in Boulder received two reports of a funnel cloud forming at 5:07 p.m. and sent out a tornado warning. The tornado touched down near Weld County Road 19 and Colo. 66 and moved northeast toward County roads 21 and 32½, said Weld County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Joe Moylan.

One home was damaged in a fire caused by downed powerlines. There were no reports of injuries.

The tornado passed close by the Fort St. Vrain Generating Station, Moylan said, before dissipating near the South Platte River.

Weld County Road 21 is currently closed between CR 32½ and Colo. 66 with no estimated time of reopening.

Deputies were responding to calls about multiple tornadoes, Moylan said, including outside Greeley, near Mead and in the Platteville area.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Time To Get Bikini Ready

    It’s time to get bikini ready! The Dermatology Center of the Rockies can help with CoolSculpting, an FDA-approved, non-invasive body...
  2. Play Your Best Baseball Ever

    Want to play your best baseball ever? Club Hitting teaches all the fundamentals in a friendly, zero-intimidation program designed for...
  3. What’s Your Best Swimwear Style?

    What’s your best swimwear style? Christina’s Luxuries has a well-chosen collection of designer suits for every body. Whether you are...
  4. When You Are Shopping For Carpet…

    When you are shopping for carpet, you want to see it for yourself. You want to know how soft the...
  5. Vibrant Senior Living

    AltaVita Independent Living is vibrant senior living at its best! Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle designed to maximize your freedom...