At the Market: We’re here for weird-looking garlic scapes

Boulder County Farmers Markets

First, a note about the weather. (We’re talking about garlic scapes this week, but just be a little patient.)

We know that it’s garlic scape season, which is why we are featuring it in this column, and we know you will find some fresh garlic scapes at the markets (if not this weekend, then the next).

From time to time, we run into a shopper who says: “Peas are in season, but there are none here; there’s so much cilantro here, but you didn’t tell us!”

One of the most delightful things about the farmers markets is that you will find the absolute freshest and most local food available. Seasonal. And, sometimes temperamental. Everything too cold, too hot, too gray, too sunny, too wet or too dry will impact what our local farmers bring to market, from flowers to fresh herbs. Those same conditions can bring an abundance of surprises that you didn’t even know you were looking for.

We are here for this! Our markets bring communities together to support local agriculture, and that means sometimes there is a lot of one thing and slightly less than the other thing. But we’re not trucking or shipping it in from all over the country (or world).

It’s all local. All of our produce is grown locally, and all of our packaged goods and drinks are locally sourced and produced. Every dollar you spend at the markets remains in the community and the food is the best you can buy.

Sustainable farming practices that help the Earth; money stays and is respent locally. We bring communities together.

So do garlic scapes, with their weird, curvy, flavorful ways. Garlic scapes are in season, so keep your eyes peeled at the markets. Throw them on the grill dressed with olive oil and serve them to your friends with a steak: Delicious. The flavor isn’t sharp, but garlic is definitely present, so they go with almost everything.

Our staff has adapted a classic pesto recipe using scapes instead of white-bulbed garlic. The taste is a bit more subtle and great for summer. After a busy day of hiking, biking or exploring the outdoors, toss it with some pasta and serve at room temperature or even cold. Smear it on a warm flatbread and top with cheese for an appetizer or simple supper with a salad.

Garlic Scapes Pesto

1 cup garlic scapes, sliced crosswise

1/4 cup pine nuts or walnuts

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup basil leaves

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Place garlic scapes in a food processor and pulse for 30 seconds.

Add the nuts and pulse for 30 seconds. Scrape down the sides of the bowl.

Add the olive oil and process on high for 15 seconds.

Add the shredded Parmesan cheese and pulse until the ingredients are combined and uniform-looking.

Add the basil and lemon juice, and process until reaching the desired consistency.

Add salt and pepper to taste and serve whenever it suits you. Freezes beautifully in an ice cube tray for individual servings.

At the market this week

Get your garden started with some wonderful plant starts. Hanging baskets to delight your porch guests. Tomatoes of every flavor (sweet to tart) and size. We also have pierogies, spinach, farm-fresh eggs, tamales, cheeses, potatoes, kombucha, beets, carrots, local honey, granola, mushrooms, vegan ice cream and several varieties of salami. Walkups are warmly welcome. No reservations required, but you can make Wednesday Evening reservations at bcfm.org/boulder-wednesday/. In-person markets are open in Longmont, Boulder and Denver every Saturday. No reservations required, but they can be made at bcfm.org/boulder-saturday/ for Boulder and bcfm.org/longmont-saturday/ for Longmont. Curbside available in Boulder, Longmont, Lafayette and Denver. Shop online at bcfm.org.