Avalon Arts Fest returns with ‘carnival atmosphere’ that patrons can explore on foot

In September 2020, 60 artists set up booths in the parking lot of Avalon Ballroom as part of the Avalon Drive-Thru Art Event, which attracted roughly 900 visitors — within vehicles — in a span of four hours.

The free festival will make its return on Saturday from noon-4 p.m. — this time allowing attendees to explore on foot, enjoy live music from area musicians, check out spellbinding choreography from several dance groups and purchase one-of-a-kind work from creatives throughout the state.

“The big difference this time is that we are a park-and-walk festival,” said Rick Dallago, Boulder-based artist and founder of Avalon Arts Festival. “The Avalon parking lot has a huge covered roof, which provides much-needed shade.”

Last year took its toll on the arts, with multiple area in-person shows being put on hold due to the pandemic. Dallago, along with Boulder Art Association, was inspired to provide an event that followed safety guidelines and still allowed artists to display new work and connect with potential buyers.

This year’s event, a more traditional pre-COVID art fair, received the call from a number of folks eager to be a part of the latest installment.

“Several hundred artists, from up and down the Front Range, applied for the 60 stalls — proving that artists are starved for opportunities to showcase and sell art in Boulder,” Dallago said.

The festival takes no commission from pieces sold and chosen artists pay a low fee of $25 to participate.

From work by glass artists and sculptors to ceramicists and painters, the diversity of the art on display is wide.

“I’m really looking forward to our partnership with the Denver Art Society, voted ‘Denver’s Most Innovative Gallery’ by Westword Readers in 2021,” Dallago said. “Their 20 artists will bring a fresh wave of creativity to Boulder.”

While creatives from Longmont, Boulder and Denver will set up shop in the sprawling lot, artists from Fort Collins, Loveland, Erie, Arvada, Aurora and elsewhere will also make the drive.

Among the various artists is Denver-based creative Logan McKnight, whose haunting and incredibly detailed pieces conjure further reflection.

“This is my first in-person showing,” McKnight said. “So I’m very excited for this new experience and the chance to share it with fellow art lovers.”

At times, his work calls to mind the macabre essence akin to a Tim Burton flick, at others, it is reminiscent of visionary artist Alex Grey or surrealist M.C. Escher.

“The intricacy of my work is sort of a reflection of my personality, which is something I’m sure most artists can relate to,” McKnight said. “As much as I hate to admit it, I am not what you call a simple man by any means. It goes without saying that my art epitomizes my complexities and channels them in a healthy way.”

While some pen-and-ink pieces he leaves with a black-and-white color palette, others he fills in with spray paint — creating a dynamic look. From goddess-like sirens to elegant grayscale blooms, his mysterious pieces are rich with the organic wonders of nature and also manage to be quite otherworldly.

“I hope that what us artists create inspires others as well as it has for myself,” McKnight said. “Art is true inspiration and the feeling of falling in love — a love that’s worth its weight in gold through the gift of sharing.”

He has utilized skateboards as canvases and McKnight — a snowboarder— hopes to branch out into both markets.

“I’m inspired by many things that have been crossbred through the zeitgeist of people and experiences that have impacted me the most in my life — both good and bad,” McKnight said. “The most influential are my love of comic book illustration and graphic art. As a kid, I would collect comics not for their stories but rather for their art.”

Doused with symbolism and possessing a sort of spiritual depth, McKnight’s work has the ability to stay with onlookers long after it has left their gaze.

McKnight credits Ohio-based graphic design and airbrush artist Steve Chaszeyka — whom he studied under — with motivating him to pursue his passion in a deeper way.

“He took me under his wing in a very turbulent time of my life and became my longtime friend and father figure,” McKnight said. “Through the help and support of him and his wife, Carol, I was able to channel my energy into a healthy outlet. Without those influences, I wouldn’t have made it where I am now.”

The Pennsylvania-born creative is enthused about interacting with festivalgoers.

“Attendees can expect to have a very personal and intimate experience at my booth,” McKnight said. “My fiancé and I have a deep passion for the arts and look forward to sharing it with others. You can also expect to see new originals, along with many sizes of prints that are in both matted and framed formats.”

From whimsical and funky ceramic birds by Colleen Miller to hand-crafted jewelry by Nina Brandin, the variety of art at Avalon Arts Festival is vast.

“I’m mainly looking forward to connecting with people in person and talking about art, mine or otherwise,” said Boulder-based artist Paige Brown, of Peanut Butter Arts, who also had a booth at the festival’s drive-thru edition in September 2020. “Of course, I’d also like to sell some work, but we’ll be outside, music playing, people hanging out…that’s a solid Saturday for me.”

Brown’s paintings run the gamut from freewheeling abstractions seeping with color to stylized depictions of root vegetables that look like they could easily be found within the pages of a bestselling cookbook.

“I don’t think there was ever an exact moment where I said, ‘art making will be my career’,” Brown said. “I just recognized that being creative was my nature and I didn’t want to use my energy for things I wasn’t passionate about anymore.”

A metaphysical experience in the Bayou State motivated Brown to get more serious about creating.

“I got my runes read in Louisiana — about two years ago — when I was trying to make some massive life shifts, they told me that there was a creative path ahead of me and if I didn’t follow through with it, I’d lose everything.”

Whether she is crafting a delicate watercolor of a flower-filled vase or a boldly hued acrylic painting of a sleeping Dorothy Gale amid a bed of poppies, Brown’s work always reflects her inner essence and dialogue.

“As far as inspiration goes, most of my work is me processing what and how I am,” Brown said. “There’s a lot of emotion in my art and I use color theory to help me say what I’m feeling.”

Brown is currently working on a project that she hopes to display in a local park. She sees the future display as one that people can visit often and take photographs under.

“I get these ideas for interactive 3-D projects that seemingly have no reference or purpose — I just really want to make them,” Brown said. “I love making art you can touch.”

On Saturday, she will have several new original pieces for sale, prints available and will be taking print pre-orders.

“I may be selling some herbal products, as well, like lotion bars and bug-off bars, because ’tis the season,” Brown said.

In addition to being a place where one can pick up art for wall space, the fest will also be a Pride month celebration, of sorts.

“Out Boulder County will have a booth at Avalon during their Pride weekend of festivities,” Dallago said. “Out Boulder is an incredible asset to our community. We are so grateful to partner with them. They also know how to throw a great party.”

Among the Denver-based musicians is Moosgh, acoustic alt rock ensemble Paranoid Image, four-piece indie rock group Fat Brando and DJ Eastern Medicine.

Musicians from Broomfield Symphony will be returning to the festival to serenade guests.

Skilled belly dancers from Tribal Misfits will also once again be providing hypnotic moves.

Leashed dogs are also welcome.

“I’m excited about all the performers,” Dallago said. “We want a fun carnival atmosphere.”