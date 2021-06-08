Boulder asks community for input about future of policing operations

In the midst of national discussions about the need for police reform, the Boulder Police Department is looking to the community for input about the future of policing.

The department is in the process of updating its master plan, which will help set goals for how the police department will continue to serve the community.

A part of this process includes collecting individual input, as well as examining the city’s racial equity planning and current policing operations. The new plan is expected to help create positive changes to public safety in Boulder.

The police department is asking community members to share their thoughts about issues and areas that they feel need to be addressed.

Feedback can be submitted online at beheardboulder.org/reimagine-policing or at any of the six virtual community forums that will be scheduled in June and July. More information about the virtual meetings can be found on the website. Registration is required to attend.

Feedback for the first phase of planning will be accepted through June 31.