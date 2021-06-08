GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County crews rescue stranded tuber in Lyons

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a swift-water rescue in Lyons on Tuesday. (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy photo)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder County crews were able to rescue a stranded tuber in Lyons this afternoon.

At 12:34 p.m. today, dispatchers were notified of a woman stuck on a rock on the far shore of St. Vrain Creek at Meadows Park in Lyons.

The 18-year-old from Evans was able to climb onto a rock after falling from an inner tube, but was unable to cross the river. Swiftwater rescuers were able to cross the creek and evaluated her injuries. She was provided with a personal floatation device and helmet, and rescuers were able to walk upstream with her to an area of lower water flow and then assisted her with walking back across the creek.

She was taken by ambulance to a Longmont area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The rescue lasted about an hour.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Lyons Fire Protection District, Hygiene Fire Protection District and Boulder Emergency Squad all responded to the call.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office after the rescue announced a ban on tubing in Lyons.

