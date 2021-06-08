CU South initiative gathers enough signatures to make ballot

The initiative formally known as Let Boulder Voters Decide on Annexation of CU South has tentatively obtained enough signatures to make the ballot in November.

The CU South project, which is years in the making, would annex the 308-acre parcel known as CU South into Boulder city limits and designate a portion of it for the South Boulder Creek flood mitigation project. The University of Colorado Boulder would provide land for flood mitigation to the city in exchange for city services.

The measure, if approved, would require that any agreement with CU Boulder regarding annexation include “certain specific details.” It also would require that the agreement is approved by voters in an election prior to the provision of city utilities and services other than flood control facilities to or on any portion of CU South.

It specifies that an annexation agreement must outline a site plan, transportation plan, costs, financing and payment, permits, environmental impacts, pollution controls and stipulations for any future owners.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for this group of folks who worked really hard on this,” co-chair of PLAN-Boulder County Peter Mayer said.

“We feel like it was a really strong statement,” he added.

The city has 10 days to verify the petitions. The campaign said the city counted 4,628 signatures, though the campaign believes some 4,575 of those are valid.

Still, Marki LeCompte, co-chair of Save South Boulder, said she’s confident that the measure will move forward.

“But given the numbers that we have in excess of the 3,336 required, we’re sure we’ll have sufficient numbers to meet the minimum and then some,” she said.

The City Council will officially approve ballot measures in August.

It’s unclear, however, what the measure means for Boulder, considering the Planning Board and City Council are set to vote on the annexation agreement later this year.

When asked whether a successful ballot measure in November might reverse the council’s decision, assuming it voted in favor of annexation, City Attorney Tom Carr previously told the Camera “that’s more of a legal opinion that I don’t feel comfortable providing publicly.”

Mayer said the fact that the initiative made the ballot bodes well for the future.

“We certainly hope that City Council is paying attention to the fact that there’s a lot of support for having a vote on the CU South annexation,” he said.