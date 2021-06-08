GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

DA dismisses sex assault cases against former Boulder High student

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office has dismissed the case against a former Boulder High School student accused of sexually assaulting a female student.

Curran English had been set for trial in late May on one count of sexual assault after pleading not guilty, but in a motion filed on May 19 prosecutors dismissed the case.

“After a thorough review of all evidence, the People have concluded that they cannot prove sexual assault – overcome will beyond a reasonable doubt,” the motion read. “Accordingly, the People are moving to dismiss at this time.”

In addition, a juvenile sex assault case that had been filed against English is also no longer on the court docket, though officials could not confirm it had been dismissed because it was a juvenile case.

Mike Rafik, English’s attorney, declined comment on the case.

The motion to dismiss indicated prosecutors reached out to the named victim in the adult case and that she and her family opposed the case being dropped.

But according to the motion, “Despite the victim’s credible statement… further investigation has confirmed that the People cannot meet their burden.”

According to an affidavit, a woman went to police and said English sexually assaulted her Sept. 1, 2019, while they were parked in her mom’s minivan. English has maintained the sex was consensual.

