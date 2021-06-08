Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 8, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said the two people who died were in their 70s. Neither was a resident of a long-term care facility.

New cases: 5

Total cases: 23,848

Total hospitalizations: 824

New hospitalizations: 2

Daily hospitalizations: 13

Daily discharges: 3

Total deaths: 259

New deaths: 2

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 16.80

7-day percent positivity: 0.9%

Number of COVID-19 variant cases

B.1.1.7: 255

B.1.351: 0

B.1.427: 41

P.1: 6

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing due to delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

Total cases: 547,791

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,795

Total deaths among cases: 6,639

Total hospitalizations: 30,695

Total tested: 3,098,120

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,093,036

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,680,786

University of Colorado Boulder cases