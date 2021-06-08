GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County,…

News
Health

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported June 8, 2021

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said the two people who died were in their 70s. Neither was a resident of a long-term care facility.

New cases: 5

Total cases: 23,848

Total hospitalizations: 824

New hospitalizations: 2

Daily hospitalizations: 13

Daily discharges: 3

Total deaths: 259

New deaths: 2

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 16.80

7-day percent positivity: 0.9%

Number of COVID-19 variant cases

  • B.1.1.7: 255
  • B.1.351: 0
  • B.1.427: 41
  • P.1: 6

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing due to delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 547,791
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,795
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,639
  • Total hospitalizations: 30,695
  • Total tested: 3,098,120
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,093,036
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,680,786

University of Colorado Boulder cases

  • New positive test results: 0
  • New diagnostic tests: 18
  • New monitoring tests: 122
  • Summer semester total cases since May 10: 10
  • Current isolation space use: 0%

More in Health

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Time To Get Bikini Ready

    It’s time to get bikini ready! The Dermatology Center of the Rockies can help with CoolSculpting, an FDA-approved, non-invasive body...
  2. Play Your Best Baseball Ever

    Want to play your best baseball ever? Club Hitting teaches all the fundamentals in a friendly, zero-intimidation program designed for...
  3. What’s Your Best Swimwear Style?

    What’s your best swimwear style? Christina’s Luxuries has a well-chosen collection of designer suits for every body. Whether you are...
  4. When You Are Shopping For Carpet…

    When you are shopping for carpet, you want to see it for yourself. You want to know how soft the...
  5. Vibrant Senior Living

    AltaVita Independent Living is vibrant senior living at its best! Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle designed to maximize your freedom...