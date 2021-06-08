Improvement plans for Diagonal Highway between Longmont, Boulder progressing

Plans to upgrade Colo. 119 between Boulder and Longmont continues to drive forward.

Commuting Solutions on Tuesday hosted an online meeting to provide an update on the roughly $253.3 million project, which plans to upgrade the highway into a multimodal corridor that will include a commuter bike path, express lanes and bus rapid transit. Construction and implementation of the project is slated for 2022 and 2023.

Commuting Solutions, a Louisville-based nonprofit that serves as the transportation management organization for the northwest Metro region, is among the project’s partners, which also includes the Regional Transportation District, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Longmont, Boulder and the High Performance Transportation Enterprise.

The Diagonal Highway, a high-traffic roadway, which sees about 45,000 vehicles per day, was identified as a priority for improvement in the 2014 Northwest Area Mobility Study. Commuting Solutions said a 25% increase in traffic along the highway is projected by the year 2040, creating a need to address the growing travel demand.

Stacey Proctor, Boulder County project manager for the design of the bikeway, said she hopes to have a preliminary plan for the path complete by early next year, followed by the completion of a finalized plan later in the year. Public feedback will be welcomed on the proposed upgrades.

The plan is to create a roughly nine-mile paved path that would connect with bus rapid transit stations. It will feature underpasses and protected signaling for pedestrians and cyclists, including e-bikes. The path’s estimated construction cost is $30 million to $35 million.

“We want it to be a high-functioning peoples’ bike way,” Proctor said. “We want it to be direct, accessible and comfortable. We’re really looking at the bike way as a connection of a gap for both Longmont and Boulder, as well as other areas of the communities in between.”

In the next few months, she said project leaders will be working to confirm the path’s alignment. Plans are also in the works to form an equity advisement engagement committee to help make accessible transportation platforms for everyone.

Adnana Murtic, project manager with the Colorado Department of Transportation, spoke about plan updates for the roadways.

The High Performance Transportation Enterprise is working on a traffic alternatives analysis study for the corridor to examine how to best promote travel for all types of transportation. It has so far identified a need for improvement along corridor pinch points, including the Colo. 119 and Colo. 52 intersection, where there is substantial congestion.

A managed lane with bus rapid transit will be part of the corridor traffic analysis. By September, she said, recommendations for the remaining corridor improvements are anticipated to be complete.

“While we’re waiting on the results of the study, we’re trying to have data collection done and have the preliminary design phase completed, so basically there is a whole list of things happening in the background,” Murtic said.

Two ground surveys were planned — one that has been completed and looked at the median and the roadside. A second ground survey, that is expected to be finished by the end of summer, will study details in the roadway.

During the meeting, people also heard from Will Toor, the executive director for the Colorado Energy Office, who discussed energy legislation in the works and its potential to shape the project, particularly Senate Bill 21-260, which he said is a major step forward in “sustainably funding transportation systems and providing new investments in transportation electrification.”

People also heard from Erik Davidson, RTD District 1 director, who talked about new leadership under CEO Debra Johnson, as well as the formation of a strategic plan, which is expected to be complete by the end of June.

Lynn Guissinger, RTD director for District O, talked about the RTD Accountability Committee’s work. The committee was created last year to provide an independent review of RTD’s operations. A list of draft recommendations for improvement was created by the committee and the public’s input is being sought. People can share their feedback in a survey that’s available on the committee’s webpage at bit.ly/2TIEZzm.

Commuting Solutions will host its next public meeting from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10. People can sign up for membership meetings by visiting the events section of the nonprofit’s website at commutingsolutions.org.

Audrey DeBarros, executive director of Commuting Solutions, recognized the multiple partners involved in the project and their efforts to move plans forward.

“We’re threading the needle and working closely together to bring this significant regional benefit to our communities, businesses and commuters,” she said.