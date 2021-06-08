GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Out Boulder County names Pride motorcade grand marshals

By | For the Camera
Longmont City Manager Harold Dominguez

Out Boulder County announced its picks for the grand marshals of its three Boulder County Pride motorcades.

All of the honorees are local leaders who are connected to the LGBTQ community in some way, whether as members or as allies.

Former Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Clela Rorex

The three grand marshals named Monday are Longmont City Manager Harold Dominguez, former Boulder County Clerk Clela Rorex, and Lafayette’s out representatives, Mayor Jamie Harkins and City Administrator Fritz Sprague.

Dominguez, who will lead the Longmont motorcade scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday, was selected as grand marshal for leading “true equity work in Longmont,” Out Boulder County Executive Director Mardi Moore said, describing him as a true ally.

Rorex, who will lead the Boulder motorcade scheduled for noon Sunday, issued the first known same-sex marriage licenses in 1975.

JEREMY PAPASSO
Jamie Harkins

In a statement, she said that she hopes, “allies for the LGBTQ community will line the curbs as the car parade passes by, to show their support for a community that still faces many challenges.”

Harkins, who with Sprague will lead Lafayette’s motorcade scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, was the city’s first openly gay council member and is now its first openly gay mayor.

“I feel so incredibly fortunate to have always had professional jobs, and then elected jobs, where my identity was openly embraced, valued, and protected,” Harkins stated. “My wish for our future is that every single LGBTQ person can say the same, and I know we have a long way to go to get there.”

Fritz Sprague

Sprague has participated in Out Boulder County’s events in the past with his partner and was happy to be involved again during Pride.

“Visibility is so important because it shows the depth and talent those in the LGBTQ community contribute to society as a whole,” he said.

In the same statement, Rorex, Harkins and Sprague all said that while progress has been made in the fight for LGBTQ liberation, there was more they wanted to see happen.

The motorcade is the culmination of the week of activities Out Boulder County has planned in lieu of the typical parade held during Pride month.

Other scheduled events include film screenings, mixers and a name and gender change clinic.

