Skratch Labs moves HQ to former Pro’s Closet space in Boulder

Sports nutrition powder maker Skratch Labs LLC is moving its Boulder headquarters across town.

The company, which has occupied office space on Wildness Place, is moving into the former Pro’s Closet space at 2845 29th St.

“Staying in the heart of Boulder was a key factor in choosing this location, as Boulder continues to be a national hub of the outdoor and endurance sports community,” the company said in a news release.

Steve Sims of Gibbons-White Inc. represented the landlord, and Jason Kruse of The Colorado Group represented Skratch Labs in the lease transaction.

At 21,266 square feet, the new headquarters is more than double the size of the former office space, according to the release. The extra space is necessary to accommodate company growth.

Skratch Labs is building out the interior of the new headquarters and plans to move in this fall.

Like Skratch Labs, Pro’s Closet is also in growth mode.

The certified reseller of used bikes, e-bikes and components that now operates out of a headquarters in Louisville closed a $40 million Series B funding round last month.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC